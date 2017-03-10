FMCG firms set to hike prices soon

From soaps and shampoos to biscuits and beverages, daily-use products are set to become dearer in the coming weeks. With input costs hurting the margins, most of the FMCG companies are looking at increasing prices of personal care products, packaged food and beverages.



However, some firms would like to wait till GST becomes effective to take a decision, but are cutting costs in promotional and marketing activities. The industry expects personal care products, including soaps and shampoos, to go up by over 5 per cent.



With milk and sugar becoming dearer, prices of dairy-based products, biscuits and confectionery are likely to become 7-8 per cent costlier. “As a practice from time to time, we keep reviewing our prices vis-à-vis input co­sts, consumer demand and competition pricing. Our decision to raise product prices will depend on our business strategy,” said Mohan Goenka, director, Emami.



TD Mohan, joint managing director of CavinKare, concurred. “The raw material costs have gone up by 400-500 bps and for the past 5-6 months, margi­ns have fallen 150-200 bps. In personal care products like shampoos and skin crea­ms, we are planning to go for a minimum 5 per cent hike soon. In food products, we will wait and watch and go along with others in the industry. With milk prices goi­ng up by Rs 2 per litre, we expect 7-8 per cent price rise in milk-based products as well,” Mohan said.



According to Kaustubh Pawaskar, research analyst, Shar­ekhan, “FMCG companies should be going for a pricehike as input costs have ris­en. During Q3FY17, prices of raw materials, including palm oil, sugar, milk and mi­lk powder, stayed high, affec­ting the overall gross margi­ns of FMCG companies under our coverage. RM inflation, alo­ng with high fixed cost, caused a 50-150bps drop in the operating profit margin of some FMCG companies.”



Moreover, most FMCG companies posted flattish perfor­mance in Q3FY17 due to demonetisation in the middle of the quarter.



Formalin, a key ingredient in soaps, shampoos, hair gels and skin creams, has almost doubled in the past 6 months. Increase in the prices of coconut and copra too has been adding to the woes of personal care products manufacturers.



Due to lower production, sugar prices have gone up by 25 per cent -- from Rs 3,150 per quintal in March 2016 to a record high of Rs 3,950 in February. The market expects prices to even touch Rs 4,000 a quintal in the coming weeks.



Similarly, milk prices have gone up due to rising international milk powder prices. While milk production has been hit by drought-like situation ahead of summer, lower production and rising international prices have seen milk powder exports going up. Lower stocks in the domestic market too have pushed up prices.



However, some companies preferred to wait and watch till the GST comes into effect. When asked, an ITC spokesperson said: “We do not comment on future pricing strategies".



As tax rates are not yet decided, there is possibility of both upward and downward revision of prices in different categories. Companies who do not want different price tags to be there in the market prefer to wait.



The slower sales volume growth has forced some companies to cross their fingers for the time being. However, they have withdrawn promotional expenses, cut advertising spends and thus are trying to ease the margin pressure.



“The deflationary trend prevalent in the previous year, has started narrowing down and we have witnessed inflation in some inputs costs. However, the prices of some other key raw materials continue to be deflationary. We are curtailing consumer promotions, which is a proxy for price hikes, to offset the inflation across various input costs. We will wait for volumes to stabilise this quarter before taking up prices,” said a Dabur spokesperson.



(With inputs from Ritwik Mukherjee from Kolkata)



