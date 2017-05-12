FMCG, agri-input stocks soar on better rain prospects

With Indian Meteorological Department’s first monsoon forecast on April 18 for 2017 June-September monsoon rains pattern, FMCG and agri input stocks are on investors radar. They witnessed brisk activity on Wednesday and Thursday, as a top IMD official’s statement watered down earlier fears of El-Nino developing in the second half of the monsoon period based on April data.



“IMD has not officially come out with an update on El-Nino weakening and next IMD update on Monsoon is due in the first week of June,” an analyst tracking agriculture sector at broking firm said.



As a result some of the FMCG and agri-input stocks that soared on better rain prospects in the coming monsoon season on Wednesday saw some profit taking on Thursday.



FMCG and agri-input stocks are expected to be volatile, as news flow on monsoon progress will be tracked now very closely, said an analyst.



Top FMCG stocks by market capitalisation have shown return in the range of 5 to 20 per cent since April 18 as investors are betting on consumption theme with rural economy doing well on normal monsoon forecast, an analysis of their returns based on Capitaline data showed.



The top FMCG gainers since first monsoon forecast by IMD on April 18, included Gillette India (20.64 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (9.07 per cent), Nestle India (9.33 per cent), Godrej Consumer (16.57 per cent), Britannia Industries (10.05 per cent), Marico (5.64 per cent), P&G Hygiene (8.06 per cent), Emami (8.43 per cent) and Hatsun Agro Prodcut (10.61 per cent).



Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research in its report after first IMD forecast said, “We grow more confident of our standing call that investors should play consumption over investment after the Met forecast a normal southwest monsoon.” “Rural demand is already turning around on the 2016 La Nina. Kharif autumn farm income jumped 26 per cent after 4 per cent drops in the past 2 years,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research added.



The fertilisers stocks have gained between 10 to 50 per cent on account of good monsoon forecast since April 18 with top gainers being Fertiliser & Chemicals Travancore (54.34 per cent), Chambal Fertiliser (51.50 per cent), GSFC (26.35 per cent), RCF (18.97 per cent), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers (24.68 per cent), GNFC (11.86 per cent) and Zuari Agro Chemicals (10.41 per cent).



Other agri input stocks like pesticides makers and seed companies have also rallied on higher demand hope led by Bayer Crop Science (25.35 per cent), Monsanto India (6.21 per cent), Dhanuka Agritech (9.45 per cent) UPL (8.36 per cent) and Syschem India (8.14 per cent).



With good monsoon rains in 2016 India’s overall GDP growth in FY17 surged over 7 per cent and in FY18 also it is expected to be above 7 per cent.



According to Care Ratings GDP growth is expected to be in the range of 7.6 per cent - 7.8 per cent in FY18. “The high GDP growth numbers in FY18 will be realised on account of increased agricultural production owing to prediction of near normal monsoons this fiscal,” Care Ratings said.



The agricultural sector is expected to grow by 4.4 per cent in FY17 as against the 0.8 per cent growth in FY16. Care Ratings expects the agricultural sector to grow at 3-4 per cent in FY18 with both kharif and rabi crop output to meet targets.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture the food grains production in FY17 is estimated to touch a record high of 271.98 million tonnes.



With normal monsoon forecast by the government has set food grain output



target at 273 million tonne for FY18 crop year. But in case IMD forecast doesn’t come true, deficient monsoon can spark inflationary pressure on the economy analysts said.



Atul Kumar, head-equity funds, Quantum Mutual Fund said, “The Met department has predicted a normal monsoon for this year. If it doesn't turn out to be so, there could be inflationary pressures on the economy.”



“While there was a status quo on interest rates, the central bank remains concerned on inflation picking up. Core inflation has remained sticky in recent times, even though there has been benefit of falling food prices," Kumar said.



But on normal monsoon forecast, a section of the market participants are bullish on rural theme, including FMCG and agri-input stocks.



Prasanth Prabhakaran, senior president and CEO, YES Securities said, “Going forward, we believe that there are two major themes that could play out. One is the rural theme. The measures that the government has announced so far should help in boosting agricultural productivity and consequently rural income. Therefore, stocks focused on agri and/or rural consumption could be the next multibagger.”



Jayant Manglik, president- Retail Distribution, Religare Securities said, “The recent update on monsoon from the IMD has raised the hopes of better economic growth this year which in turn will push the markets higher.”



