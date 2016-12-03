FM promises higher & ‘cleaner’ GDP after demonetisation woes

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said demonetisation could impact growth "for a quarter or so" but this disruption will not last too long and the move along with GST would help create a larger and cleaner economy.



"I have least doubt in my mind that (one year from now) you will have a bigger economy, higher GDP, cleaner GDP. You will have a higher tax base and more money in banks, and probably interest rates will be more reasonable. Therefore, all these collectively could contribute a lot as far as GDP is concerned," he said at a function.



Both the economy and social system will see a major transformation after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) post demonetisation. "I personally believe that once the remonetisation process is complete and the GST is implemented, it's going to hugely impact India's businesses and also the Indian way of life. "You will have more of digitised expenditures, you will have a taxation system far more efficient, which is extremely difficult to evade, where each limb of the transaction is being captured," he said.



As far as the negative impact of demonetisation is concerned, Jaitley said, "When you switch over, it creates disruption. I don't see disruption lasting too long. You may see the impact for a quarter or so. Then when you look at next 12-15 quarters, it's certainly going to benefit." Citing a few economic trends post demonetisation, the minister said rabi sowing this season has been higher than last year, while auto sales were a mixed bag.



Speaking about the various advantages of the demonetisation, the finance minister said, it could lead to reduction in interest rates.



"Rates will now hopefully at some stage come down. With more money in the taxation system, our base itself increases," he said. As far as inflow from demonetisation is concerned, he said it would come from many sources including higher tax penalty to be levied on unaccounted money.



Jaitley further said that low-cost deposit due to demonetisation will increase and therefore the ability of banks to use that money suddenly improves for reasonable cost lending in various sectors like social, infrastructure, industry and trade.



"So, that boosts the economy. There could be another limb, that money which was not deposited, then goes to the credit of the RBI. And that money can be constructively used. And of course the third limb, the immediate advantage that you will have of these money, that are even being deposited and which are liable for exemplary taxation," he said. And the fourth limb, he said, base of taxation for direct and indirect would expand.



Noting that security printing of currency is a fairly complicated and time-consuming exercise, the finance minister said, replacement of large volumes of currency required calibrated move by the RBI otherwise it would lead to malpractices.



