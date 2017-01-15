FM may set aside Rs 1,000 cr for agro processing clusters

Finance minister Arun Jaitley is likely to announce a Rs 1,000 crore scheme called Sampada with an aim to create 100 agro processing clusters in the next three years. The scheme, to be implemented by the ministry of food processing industries, will provide a support of Rs 10 crore to a group of farmers or entrepreneurs to set up a processing unit in an area covering 5-10 acres, sources said.



Since the mega food park scheme is not benefitting small farmers directly as its scope is huge, the small processing units will cater to farmers’ marketing needs by adding value to their produce.



The food processing ministry initially planned to launch Sampada separately by taking approval from the Cabinet, a government official said. But since budget presentation has been advanced from this year, the government thought of incorporating the scheme in the financial legislation, sources said.



In 2017-18, the government may allocate Rs 300 crore with a target of creating 30 clusters, which will be raised in subsequent years, the sources said. Under this scheme, the focus will be on developing agri processing clusters close to the growing areas. Either an entrepreneur or a farmer producer organisation (FPO) can set up such units.



The government has so far sanctioned 37 mega food parks, out of which 8 have been operationalised. Under the mega food park scheme, which requires minimum 50 acres of land, entrepreneurs get a subsidy of Rs 50 crore.



Increasing the processing level to help farmers get better remuneration for their produce is the focus of the government, as it has announced doubling of their income by 2022. The government has been paying much attention to creating the desired infrastructure for processing, preservation and storage of food.



Food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said in December that the Sampada plan would combine the benefits of all existing food processing schemes. At the same time, it will help growers of perishable items like fruits and vegetables develop a mini food park in 5-10 acres of land with common facilities for all farmers in a cluster, she had said. Badal has already tried the cluster approach in her constituency in Bhatinda, Punjab, on a pilot basis. She roped in FPOs to implement it.



Since reducing food wastages is another target area of the government, the food processing ministry will soon float an EoI to undertake a study on the actual amount of consumable items getting damaged, the official said. The ministry is also working on a new scheme to provide a subsidy, ranging between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 5 crore, to new and exiting processing units for capacity expansion and modernisation, the official added.



