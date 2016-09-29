FM may seek Canada's participation in NIIF

Finance minister Arun Jaitley is likely to seek Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s participation in the Rs 40,000 crore National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF) when he visits that country on his upcoming ten-day long tour to North America starting from October 1. NIIF is India’s maiden wealth fund meant to mobilise long-term, cheaper financing for viable clean energy and road projects.



The Indian government will put Rs 20,000 crore in the corpus while the balance will come from sovereign wealth and pension funds who make long-term investments. "The minister is keen that the Canada Pension invests in the newly-created road fund under NIIF,” a finance ministry official said. Sovereign wealth funds from Qatar, Abu Dhabi, the UK and Russia have already shown interest to invest in the NIIF. During this tour, Jaitley will also visit the US and attend the three-day long annual meeting of IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC, starting on October 7.



The fast growth of the economy in recent years has placed increasing stress on physical infrastructure such as electricity, railways, roads, ports, airports, irrigation, water supply and sanitation, all of which already suffer from substantial deficit in terms of capacities as well as efficiencies, consulting firm Deloitte said in a recent report. India needs to double its infrastructure spending to 10 per cent of its GDP to achieve more than 9 per cent GDP growth, which would requires new funding sources.



