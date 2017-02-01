LoginRegister
FM may propose tax on large cash withdrawal

By FC Bureau Feb 01 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Finance minister Arun Jaitley may propose a banking cash transaction tax (BCTT) on withdrawal of large amount of cash from banks, acting on the recommendation of the high-powered panel headed by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

As a payment window for BCTT appeared on the portal of NSDL, the possibility of levying such tax grew stronger. The move to impose BCTT is aimed at discouraging cash transactions and promote digital mode of payment. The government has taken a slew of measures in the past 2-3 months to promote digital payments as part of its effort to curb generation of black money.

Further, the Union budget 2017-18 may also bring down the limit for furnishing PAN card to Rs 50,000 for high value purchases like gold and silver. In case PAN is not available, buyers may be required to give their Aadhaar card details. At present, PAN is mandatory for transactions of Rs 200,000 or more.

This move is expected to come at a time when jewellers and bullion traders are yet to come to terms with the requirement for customers to present KYC details for gold purchases of more than Rs 2 lakh.

