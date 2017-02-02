FM invokes Mother india

After the pain, it is time for gain. Finance minister Arun Jatiley stuck to this simple mantra as he presented the most decisive budget of the Narendra Modi government. Sticking to the simple formula of GDP = C (consumer spend) + investment (capital formation has been weak) + G (government spend) + exports/imports (which are inelastic), he knew very well that the extended pain resulting out of the currency swap exercise needed a salve and this could only manifest itself through government spending. G became the centrifugal force, which Arun Jaitley chose to leverage using tax buoyancy and Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) revenues to pump prime spending.



In the process, Jaitley successfully managed to climb the mountain of expectations, as he applied a soothing balm to mitigate the note ban pain and provided hope to all stakeholders and constituents, of an early recovery from the downward spiral caused by the currency crackdown.



“It’s an election budget, to all intents and purposes, with a massive push on rural spending and some quite big tax cuts,” said Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.



Reaching out to farmers and villages, the finance minister ensured an increase in government spending. He could manage to address rural distress without raising personal income taxes, providing relief to the middle class in parallel.



It went beyond the clichéd “please all” budget as the finance minister of a Right Wing government gravitated with ease towards the centre of the political vector, signalling PM Modi’s new avatar.



“This budget is yet again devoted to the well being of villages, farmers and the poor,” Modi said in a national TV address soon after Jaitley delivered his two-hour budget speech. He pumped up the investment sentiment deferring the goal of reducing fiscal deficit to 3 per cent, as he could afford to stick to the 3.2 of GDP in 2017-18.



A massive rural push, booster dose of spending on infrastructure and tax cuts for small firms were some of the tools in Jaitley’s recovery box. As he started off his speech, the finance minister outlined the global economic atmosphere like the US interest rate hikes, rising oil prices and global protectionism as risks the economy will have to face this year. But he could send a strong message that India’s worst time after the note cull is now in the past, as he announced a 25 per cent hike in rural spending. The capital investment as a whole will go up by 25.4 per cent. The expenditure for health has also been raised by 28 per cent.



Tax rates haven’t been tinkered with, but relief has been offered to those at the bottom of the pyramid. Those with annual incomes between Rs 250,000 and Rs 500,000 will be levied five per cent tax instead of 10. Those in upper tax bracket will face an additional 10 per cent surcharge. The small business community, BJP’s traditional supporters and the most ardent critics of the note ban, also got a reprieve.



Apart from addressing the growth stimulus, Jaitley kept an eye on key reforms. The scrapping of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was seen as a key step towards ease of doing business, as one of the last vestiges of the licence permit raj was finally consigned to history. Similarly an old plan to create an integrated oil behemoth on the lines of Chinese monoliths like CNPC and CNOOC was also resurrected.



While looking to give the note ban painkiller, Jaitley highlighted the benefits of demonetisation. He explained how India remained essentially a tax non-compliant society. Jaitley said that only 1.72 lakh people in India declared that they earned more than Rs 50 lakh last year. This is when 1.2 crore cars were sold in the same year and 2 crore Indians travelled abroad, he said. Even the lawmakers chuckled at the tax break up presented by the minister. The gains from tax buoyancy resulted from demonetisation and the fiscal windfall from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the new income declaration scheme offered by the government to come clean on black money.



Jolting the sleeping real estate sector out of slumber, Jaitley announced that the government will construct 1 crore houses for the homeless by 2019. The PM Awas Yojana allocation was raised to Rs 23,000 crore from Rs 15,000 crore pumping in the much-needed oxygen for the sector.The opposition, however, questioned how the government would raise funds for its proposed spending spree.



Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that he expected fireworks in the budget but it was nothing more than sher-o-shayari, referring to couplets read out by the finance minister.



His speech was sprinkled with quotes from Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda as well as Hindi couplets. “Hum aage aage chalte hain aa jayee aap (We will move forward, follow us),” Jaitley said in an apparent reference to frosty relations with the opposition, especially after the winter session was virtually washed out over demonetisation.



Clad in a light brown kurta and a black Nehru jacket, Jaitley sat for around 20 minutes into the speech before getting up again to conclude the speech. Taking on the critics of the government’s decision to demonetise high value currency, Jaitley quoted Gandhiji to say that “a right cause never fails”. “Kaale dhan ko bhi badalnaa padaa, aaj apna rang (Even black money had to change its colour today),” the finance minister said alluding to the measures taken to deal with illicit funds. He described the merger of the Railway Budget with the General Budget as a “historic step.”



