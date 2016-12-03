FM cautions Mamata

After West Bengal raised the protest pitch against demonetisation and warned the Centre of pulling out support to the goods and services tax (GST), Union finance minister Arun Jaitley took on state chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday saying investors would be wary of a state which is on the wrong side of the reform.



“If a state is seen as always being on the wrong side of every reform, then investors are going to be very wary of those states,” Jaitley said.



The minister also reiterated that it was constitutional compulsion to roll out the indirect tax reform by September 16, 2016 failing which states will lose the right to collect taxes. He termed the GST as a game-changer and sought to implement the reform as per its original schedule. Jaitley noted that the tax base needs to be widened and make taxation process far simpler and tax rates more reasonable.



“Today, each person gets assessed thrice, in each of the three taxations (including VAT and Central excise). Now, you will only be assessed once and what one authority assesses, others will have to accept that assessment,” he said.



Meanwhile, the all-powerful GST Council met on Friday to hammer out contentious issues including the mechanism for administrative control over service tax assessees. It will again meet on Saturday to discuss the issue of dual control which has been holding up finalisation of supporting GST legislations.



“We have planned a eight-our session tomorrow (Saturday) to further discuss the issues involving Model GST Law and dual control,” a minister who attended the meeting said.



While consensus eluded on the model GST law on Day 1 of the GST Council, the issue of demonetisation is expected to cast shadow on the second day of the meeting delaying the tax reform. The fifth meeting of the Council, headed by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state finance ministers, will also deliberate on impact of demonetisation on revenue.



“On duel control there is no consensus so far. It will be taken up tomorrow,” Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu told reporters after the meeting, and also expressed hope that April 1 target for the GST roll out is possible. Drabu said that the finance ministers discussed State GST law today and clear large chunks of model GST law on Saturday.



Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said the meeting was inconclusive as the council had to spend nearly two hours to decide upon the agenda itself. As per the agenda for the meeting on Saturday, the GST Council has to finalise the model GST law, Integrated GST (IGST) law and compensation law.



