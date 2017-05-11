LoginRegister
Flipkart-Snapdeal merger talks on

By Sangeetha G. May 11 2017 , Chennai

Softbank’s mounting losses in Snapdeal is not going to negatively impact the Flipkart-Snapdeal merger. The merger talks are still on though the Wednesday’s meeting did not happen.

Softbank has been reporting losses in Snapdeal for the past few quarters as part of its obligation to do so as a listed entity.

In the January quarter it had reported a loss of $475 million. Due to the losses, Softbank has stopped funding Snapdeal in the current form. It also started brokering the Snapdeal-Flipkart merger deal to salvage the investments in the company.

“The losses are not something unexpected. The company has been reporting losses in its Snapdeal investments earlier also,” said Arun Natarajan, CEO, Venture Intelligence.

Even when Softbank reported the losses, it was working through the details of the merger deal. However, the board meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, did not happen. The company will try to save the investments and get a stake in Flipkart, hoping for better returns in the future.

As per sources, early investor in Snapdeal, Nexus Venture Partners too has almost agreed to the deal.

