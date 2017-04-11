Flipkart raises $1.4b in fresh funding

Escalating the e-commerce war, Flipkart has raised $1.4 billion in a multifaceted deal through which it will also acquire eBay’s India operations. This is Flipkart’s biggest fund-raising so far.



Flipkart enjoys the numero uno position in India’s burgeoning e-retail space. It is being constantly challenged by deep-pocketed Amazon. The Jeff Bezos-founded company had already committed $5 billion on its India business.



Blue-chip tech majors Tencent, Microsoft and eBay participated in the latest round of fund-raising which values Flipkart at $11.6 billion, down from $15 billion in the previous round. Flipkart has so far raised a total of $4.65 billion till date from different investors.



The fresh funds to Flipkart come at a time when investors have raised concerns over profitability and ever-increasing competition in the e-commerce space. Investor concerns have given rise to intense speculation of an imminent merger between Flipkart and smaller rival Snapdeal, in which Japan’s Softbank is the single biggest investor.



Interestingly, the development makes India’s e-commerce space a playground for a clash between SoftBank Group’s Masayoshi Son and Jeff Bezos. Softbank is an investor in Flipkart as well.



According to industry sources, the deal was closed much earlier though the announcement has been made now. Flipkart’s talks with Softbank for further funding and a merger with Snapdeal are still relevant as the cash component in this $1.4 billion deal is not clear.



With this pact of $1.4 billion, the biggest in Indian e-commerce space, Flipkart will get strategic and technical partners. Tencent has joined as a strategic investor of Flipkart, bringing experience in linking social networking and e-commerce. As a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China, Tencent has been at the centre of innovation in social, payments and other areas. In leading this funding round, Tencent will lend significant expertise to Flipkart as it furthers its leadership position across the e-commerce market in India.



Microsoft too will back Flipkart with its technical pro­wess apart from the money that they are bringing into the company. Microsoft’s largest investment in India comes a few months after Flipkart moved to its Azure cloud computing platform.



“We are delighted that Tencent, eBay and Microsoft – all innovation powerhouses – have chosen to partner with us on their India journey. We have chosen these partners based on their long histories of pioneering industries, and the unique expertise and insights each of them bring to Flipkart. This deal reaffirms our resolve to hasten the transformation of commerce in India through technology,” said Sachin Ba­n­sal and Binny Bansal, Fo­u­n­ders of Flipkart. Ban­sals are ex-Amazon employees.



As part of the deal anno­u­nced on Monday, eBay will invest $500 million in cash in India operations and later sell it to Flipkart in exchange for an equity stake in the latter. Flipkart will own and operate eBay.in upon the close of the transaction. eBay and Flipkart have also entered into an exclusive pact in wh­i­ch they will jointly pursue cross-border trade opportunities to make eBay’s global inventory accessible to more India consumers, while eBay’s millions of active buyers globally will have access to more unique Indian inventory provided by Flipkart.



Incidentally, eBay was an early investor in Snapdeal but later sold a part of its sta­ke in 2015. “The combination of eBay’s position as a leading global e-commerce company and Flipkart’s ma­r­ket stature will allow us to accelerate and maximise the opportunity for both firms in India,” said Devin Wenig, president and CEO of eBay Inc. eBay is committed to winning in India in partnership with Flipkart, he added.



eBay.in will continue to operate as an independent entity as a part of Flipkart. Upon the close of the transaction, which is expected later this year, Flipkart will acquire eBay’s buyers in India. eBay will remove the number of active buyers in India from its reporting during the quarter in which the transaction closes. eBay does not expect this transaction to have a material impact on its guidance provided on January 25, 2017.



“This partnership between Flipkart and eBay is the coming together of two pioneering innovators who have disrupted commerce by applying technology. It bodes well for Indian and global customers, sellers and the wider e-commerce ecosystem. eBay.in has built a strong presence in India over the years and we hope to take it to greater heights as part of the Flipkart group,” said Binny Bansal, Group CEO, Flipkart.



