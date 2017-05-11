Flipkart: Face of Indian e-comm biz struggles with layoffs & pay cuts

Last month came a report that Flipkart is teaming up with eBay to take on Amazon. Then there was speculation that Snapdeal would be sold to rival Flipkart. The strategies were being floated and tried with the objective of surviving at a time when Amazon was making deep inroads in the e-commerce space in India.



Some questions remain. What is the financial position of Flipkart, an unlisted company? What is the status of the company which was once rated among the top-valued start-ups in the world with a valuation of $15.2 billion?



According to a report authored by Victor Anthony of Aegis Capital Corp., US in April, “Flipkart is likely to benefit from eBay's management expertise, which we understand will be much needed. The transaction is expected to close later this year and eBay does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on FY2017 guidance.” He was referring to the agreement with India's Flipkart, under which eBay would make a $500 million cash investment in Flipkart and sell eBay.in to Flipkart. The two companies also entered into a joint agreement for eBay to make its global inventory accessible to Indian consumers while eBay's users across the world would have access to inventory from Flipkart.



This is eBay's second investment in an Indian e-commerce start-up, with eBay investing in a funding round for Snapdeal in 2014. It has since pared down its equity stake in Snapdeal, once in 2015, and once again in 2016.



In addition to eBay, Flipkart will receive investments from Tencent and Microsoft, with all three aggregating $1.4 bn, for a post-transaction valuation of $11.6 bn. “This investment, we understand, is somewhat of a lifeline for Flipkart, which had been struggling due to competitive pressures from Amazon,” Victor Anthony said.



Flipkart has laid off hundreds of workers, top talent, has exited, and the founders have foregone their salaries. Flipkart, once considered the face of Indian e-Commerce, is one of the country’s biggest start-up success stories. However, Google Trends data shows that Amazon has surpassed Flipkart and Snapdeal in search terms in India.



Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust marked down Flipkart’s valuation to around $5.4 billion, or about 65 per cent lower compared to its valuation in July 2015. The latest round of funding values Flipkart at $11.6 billion on a post-money basis.



Flipkart India Pvt Ltd, is said to have increased revenue 43 per cent and cut losses by over 34 per cent in 2015-16 FY. The revenue was Rs 13,177 crore in the year ended March 31, 2016, compared with Rs 9,226 crore the previous year. Losses also declined to Rs 544.6 crore, from Rs 826.7 crore in the review period.



Flipkart has a complex holding structure as many of its holding companies are based in Singapore. According to MyOnlineCA, a legal tech start up, Flipkart sources goods from manufacturers, sells those goods to many of its third-party sellers who then, in turn, offer those products to shoppers. It provides the technology platform and logistics services and takes a commission on every sale on its site. This isn’t how a pure marketplace—Flipkart claims to be one—operates. Which is why Flipkart has had to set up a complex web of at least nine entities.



Most of Flipkart’s entities finally lead to the ultimate holding entity, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd FPL, which was set up in October 2011 in Singapore. There are three entities registered in Singapore as 100 per cent subsidiaries of FPL: Flipkart Marketplace Pvt. Ltd, Flipkart Logistics Pvt. Ltd and Flipkart Payments Pvt. Ltd.



The ownership of FPL Singapore largely rests with Tiger Global, Accel Partners, Naspers and the Bansals. According to sources, Tiger Global has invested more than $700 million in Flipkart so far. The Myntra acquisition, for an estimated value of $330 million, has opened doors for investors such as IndoUS Venture Partners, IDG Ventures and PremjiInvest to become part of Flipkart.



