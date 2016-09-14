Flipkart, Amazon hit by Bangalore violence, arson

Businesses suffered huge losses as the tech capital Bangalore remained shut for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Not just the IT giants such as Infosys, TCS and Wipro, day-to-day operations of even e-commerce biggies Amazon and Flipkart were disrupted, causing losses of hundreds of crores of rupees.“Bangalore is an important hub of our last mile operations. We were performing business as usual on Monday, until Section 144 was imposed. No damage was reported as we wrapped up operations immediately after the situation worsened. As of Tuesday, we have stalled operations because the safety of our delivery staff remains our top priority. As we hope the situation to get better soon, we are trying to mitigate all customer impact by keeping them informed about expected delays,” said Neeraj Aggarwal, head, supply chain operations, at Flipkart.An Amazon India spokesperson said delivery of products has been temporarily impacted, owing to the current situation.”We will resume all deliveries at the earliest. We have advised our employees to work from home today and continue to monitor developments,” she added.Source familiar with the situation said outsourcing giants had closed on Tuesday because not all staff could work from home.Wipro said business continuity plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical projects. The company added that it will be working on Saturday, September 17 to compensate for the Tuesday’s holiday. The three IT services companies alone have over 70,000 people working at their campuses in the country's IT capital.With uncertainties remaining, as people are not sure on what holds for them tomorrow or day after, it will result in a huge pressure on delivery on the Indian IT industry, especially for those based out of Bangalore and rest of Karnataka. “The Indian IT industry services almost 60 per cent of the requirements of the US market and other prospective countries around the world. They cannot remain under uncertain work atmosphere. Some of the companies, we understand, have started exploring the option of sharing the work loads with their own centres in other Indian cities,” a Nasscom official told FC.“Most IT companies were not working on Tuesday in Bengaluru. Some of them have preferred to offer optional working days for the respective employees, especially since two festivals – Bakrid and Onam – are also being celebrated this week. However, for the companies and clients in the US, they want their work to be delivered on time. With the loss of so many working days over the past week, it will be a big loss to Brand India and also for the Indian companies,” the Nasscom official saidAccounting giant E&Y on Monday advised its workers to leave early and avoid travelling in vehicles with Tamil Nadu plates in Karnataka, and vice versa for those in Tamil Nadu.It advised employees to work from home on Tuesday, as did Amazon and Samsung in notes to their Bengaluru-based staff.Businesses in Bangalore, home to multinationals like Samsung Electronics and Oracle as well, have faced four days of disruption this month because of protests about the Cauvery dispute and an unrelated trade union-organised strike on September 2.This week's disturbances, in which dozens of vehicles were set on fire, have been the most serious in the city where gleaming new business parks are supposed to reflect the face of a modern, booming India.To many, Bangalore symbolises India's rising economic vigour but the city has also been a victim of poor planning and congestion that can produce traffic jams for hours.Associated Chamber of Commerce (Assocham) put the loss to business due to violence at around Rs 25,000 crore“Violence in the state capital and other parts of Karnataka has severely dented the image of Bangalore as Silicon Valley of India, home to almost all the Fortune 500 companies. The way the violent incidents had spread is demoralising the business and industrial community, particularly in the capital city of Karnataka. The image that India built around Bangaluru as its Silicon Valley is being sullied,” said D S Rawat, secretary general, Assocham in a statement.After Monday’s violence and arson over the Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, an uneasy calm prevailed Bangalore on Tuesday.Bangalore police clamped curfew in about 16 police limits in the city to avoid any recurrence of the untoward incidents of Monday, which witnessed torching of several trucks and vehicles, including 35 omni buses owned by a popular Chennai-based bus operator. Section 144 was imposed in a few other areas, which had witnessed unrest earlier, to keep things under control.“We serve a couple of clients, including one large client, in Bangalore from here in Chennai. While the large client had official declared a holiday on Tuesday, the other clients have offered the option of working from home for their employees,” a CEO of a IT outsourcing company in Chennai said on condition of anonymity. “I had lined up a few meetings this week in Bengaluru. But, clients had alerted me to postpone it to next week, as given the ground scenario, they feared the meetings may not be turn out to be fruitful or meaningful. In fact, I used to drive down to Bengaluru from Chennai, whenever I visited there, but now I may have to look at the option of flying or taking a train, especially after TN registered vehicles were attacked,” he cribbed.With Wednesday being Onam, attendance is likely to be affected on that day.