Flexi fares in Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains from Sept 9

Taking a leaf out of airlines and app-based taxi firms such as Uber and Ola, public sector Indian Railways on Wednesday announced introduction of flexi fare system for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duranto trains from September 9.The surge pricing is set to make train travel costlier across various class in these premium trains by up to 50 per cent. The move is expected to bolster its revenue as the railway is earning half of its revenue from reserved AC seats. The step is, however, set to trigger public backlash with festive season approaching closer.Under the new fare system, base fares will increase by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold subject to the upper ceiling set by the railways. Other supplementary charges like reservation charges, superfast charge, catering and service tax among others would be levied separately.The surge pricing will result in higher fare for passengers. While for 2AC and chair car the maximum hike is 50 per cent it is 40 per cent for 3AC.There will be no change in the existing fare for 1AC and EC class of travel and concessions applicable for various class would be admissible on the base fare of the ticket."Vacant berths left at the time of charting would be offered for current booking. Tickets under current booking shall be sold at the last price sold for that class and other supplementary charges like reservation fee, superfast charges, catering charges, service tax etc as applicable shall be levied in full," the railways said in a statement. The present limit of berths under 'Tatkal' quota in these trains would be as per the existing rules and no additional charge would be levied on these tickets.The pricing reform in passenger fares has come ahead of government's plan to merge the railway budget with the Union Budget which requires political consensus. The railways has been looking for ways to reduce its annual subsidy burden of about Rs 35,000 crore.