Five naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh

Five naxals were arrested following a gun battle in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kondagaon district, police said today. The cadres were apprehended by a joint team of District Reserve Group (DRG) and local police from the forests of Dhanora police station area yesterday, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.



Those arrested were identified as Singrai Kawde (36), Bhagat (30), Sagnu Komra (22), Mannu Komra (45) and Sukalu Ram Korram (40). When security forces reached the forests between Badeodagaon and Badagaon villages during a search operation in Dhanora region, about 250 kms away from here, a group of armed rebels ambushed the police party by triggering an IED blast followed by indiscriminate fire on them, the SP said.



However, when security personnel retaliated heavily, rebels fled from the spot, he added. No harm was reported from either side in the skirmish. Immediately after the gunfight, security forces launched a search in the region during which five ultras were held while trying to escape, the SP said.



Two tiffin bombs, four packet gunpowder, live cartridges of 12 bore gun, electricity wire, naxal banners and pamphlets, bags, Naxal uniforms, their literature and commodities of daily use were recovered from their possession, he added.



While Bhagat was active as janmilitia deputy commander, Singrai was the head of Janatana Sarkar squad in Kiskodo area committee of Maoists, he said, adding that other naxals were lower rung members of the banned outfit.



