Fitch reaffirms negative outlook for banks

By Sangeetha G. Nov 23 2016 , Chennai

The positive effects of demonetisation of large denomination notes are unlikely to be strong and sufficiently enduring to support credit profiles, finds Fitch Ratings, which has reaffirmed its negative outlook on India’s banking sector.

There are considerable uncertainties over the potential positive effects of demonetisation. Most importantly, demonetisation is a one-off event. People who operate in the informal sector will still be able to use the new high denomination bills and other options like gold to store their wealth. There are no new incentives for people to avoid cash transactions. The informal sector could soon go back to business as usual, found the agency.

There are similar uncertainties over the impact on the banking sector. Some banks have already reported large increases in deposits since November 8. A surge in low-cost funding may remove a constraint on banks that prevented lending rates from keeping pace with RBI’s policy rate cuts in recent years. Reduced lending rates could encourage stro­n­ger credit growth, supporting the economy. Lower debt servicing costs might also sp­eed the resolution of banks’ asset quality problems.

However, demonetisation could also affect the ability of borrowers in sectors that rely on cash transactions to service their loans, with negative effects on bank asset quality, which is why RBI has temporarily allowed banks to give small borrowers more time to repay loans before classifying them as non-performing.

Further, the positive impact on funding conditions will depend on deposits remaining in banks beyond the next few months. There is nothing to prevent them being withdrawn again. Finally, there are other factors holding back lending, most notably the under-capitalisation of state-owned banks and weak investment demand. “Notwithstanding the effects of demonetisation – which reflects the fragile standalone position of state banks and the risks to their viability ratings in the absence of larger capital injections, Fitch has reaffirmed our negative outlook on India’s banking sector,” the rating agency said.

Fitch also found that the withdrawal of bank notes that account for 86 per cent of the value of currency in circulation has created a cash crunch and seems to be holding back economic activity. Consumers have not had the cash needed to complete purchases, and there have been reports of supply chains being disrupted and farmers unable to buy seeds and fertiliser. Time spent queuing at banks may also have affected general prod­uctivity. The impact on GDP growth will increase the lon­ger the disr­u­ption continu­es, but we will need to revise down our forecasts to reflect what will almost certainly be a weak fourth quarter.

