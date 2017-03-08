Fitch flays CSO’s GDP growth estimate

Global credit rating agency Fitch on Tuesday picked holes in the robust GDP growth estimate put out by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) for the October-December quarter.



In the second estimate released recently, the CSO pegged GDP growth for the third quarter at the robust 7 per cent, surprising economists who had predicted sharp slowdown in the wake of demonetisation announced by prime minister Narendra Modi on November 8.



The rating agency said that the official data might have underestimated impact of demonetisation and downward revision might be needed later. “This number (CSO’s Q3 GDP estimate) looks somewhat surprising, as real activity data released since demonetisation pointed to weak consumption and services activity – because these transactions are cash-intensive,” the rating agency said.



By contrast, it points out, official data suggest that private consumption was strong in 4Q16 (though ser­vices output growth moderated quite substantially). It explains, “One reason for this discrepancy could be the inability of official data to capture the negative effects of the demonetisation on the informal sector.”



“However, the formal sector also remained surprisingly robust. This raises the possibility that these initial estimates of the growth impact of demonetisation could well be underestimated, with the possibility of revisions to official GDP data later on,” Fitch added.



But Fitch has forecast 7.1 per cent GDP growth for the full fiscal, which is in sync with estimates put out by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) and the Reserve Bank.



It has also projected that the Indian economic growth would pick up to 7.7 per cent in 2017-18 on the back of reforms and increased household consumption.



“Gradual implementation of the structural reform agenda is expected to contribute to higher growth, as will higher real disposable income, supported by an almost 24 per cent hike in civil servants' wages at the state level,” Fitch said. The rating agency says it expects the policy interest rate to stay at its current level of 6.25 per cent.



Following demonetisation, multilateral agencies and the Reserve Bank of India have lowered their initial growth forecasts. While the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the OECD have pegged India’s GDP in the current fiscal at 7 per cent, the International Monetary Fund has downgraded to 6.6 per cent. The RBI has cut its growth forecast to 7.1 per cent.



