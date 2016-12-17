Fissures in Oppn unity as parties back out of delegation to Prez

Fissures appeared in opposition unity on Friday as some parties backed out at the last minute of a Congress-led delegation to the President to raise the problems being faced by people post demonetisation and the issue of the government “stifling” their voice in Parliament. Leaders of some opposition parties met President Pranab Mukherjee and complained that the government did not allow Parliament to function and stopped them from highlighting the problems of common people due to demonetisation. While leaders of Trinamool Congress, RJD, JD(U) and AIUDF and some other parties joined the Congress-led delegation, NCP, DMK, Left parties, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party stayed away.



The fissures cropped up at the last minute after a Congress delegation met the prime minister separately in Parliament House on farmers’ issues and demanded a loan waiver for farmers.



Sources said NCP’s Majid Memon was to be a part of the delegation to the President but the party’s leadership decided at the last moment to opt out and he was called back.



The delegation, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, with a host of leaders from various opposition parties being part of it, later handed over a memorandum to the President.



“We are extremely pained by this trampling of our democratic rights and the suppression of our right to present our views and make our voices heard in Parliament. We are deeply concerned that our parliamentary democratic system itself is under severe threat. “The demonetisation decision has brought about a disastrous situation in the nation. We beseech you, as the protector of the Constitution, to kindly intervene to save the people from economic disaster,” the memorandum said.



After meeting the President, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We wanted debate in Parliament but the government flouted all democratic values and blocked it.”



Speaking on the manner in which the winter session of Parliament functioned, he said, “The government completely failed in running the proceedings in Parliament. Ministers holding placards did not allow Parliament to function.”



