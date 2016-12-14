Fisme seeks protection for informal sector

Demonetisation has created an opportunity for the government to bring informal sector into the formal economy. But if that plan is implemented without a well-though-out strategy, millions of enterprises would fail, leaving a long trail of destruction, a trade body has cautioned the government.



To allay enterprises’ fears of maltreatment by authorities in the future, the government should exempt them from disclosure on tax liabilities and compliance with labour laws in the past, the Federation of Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (Fisme) has said.



Nearly 90 per cent of India’s workers are employed in the informal sector, which is feeling the squeeze in the wake of demonetisation.



But on the brighter side, demonetisation has also thrown up an opportunity for the government to cajole these micro, small and medium-sized enterprises into the formal economy, which would help authorities to broaden taxpayer base and ensure wider compliance with labour laws.



“A comprehensive amne­sty, or safe passage, is needed in taxation (direct and indirect) and labour/social sec­urity along with assurance that the government mach­i­n­ery will also be reformed and made to work for the good of the nation and not to serve vested interests,” San­gam Kurade, Fisme preside­nt, has written to prime minister Narendra Modi recently, seeking his intervention.



While most entreprene­u­rs can be counselled and pe­rsuaded to migrate to formal economy, the biggest hurdle is the fear of persecution both in future and of non-compliance in past, he said. The cash-based informal economy is not yet ready for cashless economy and the goods and services tax.



The Fisme president said enterprises would pledge disclosure and compliance in taxation on a promise that their records of previous years will not be opened and they will not be harassed.



In labour laws, not only is an amnesty required for the previous years, but urgent reforms are needed to make compliance feasible in future, Kurade said. To start with, he said employers and employees of the informal sector should be given alternatives to employee state insurance and emp­l­oyee provident fund, as pro­m­ised by finance minister Arun Jaitley in the budget 2016-17.



As the second step, the threshold of salary for man­datory PF deductions should be raised and the employer’s contribution should be fixed at 10 per cent while keeping contribution from employee voluntary, Kurade said, poin­ting out that the government has already allowed such flexibilities to support investment in the labour-intensive apparel sector. As the third step, he suggested, the government should take over the responsibility of providing medical facilities to workers and do away with ESI contribution.



