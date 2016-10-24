FIs mull options to shift operations to home country

With treaty benefits for equity investment ending from April 2017, many foreign funds routing their investment to India through Mauritius are considering to wind up their operation from the tax haven.Several large global funds like Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Deutsche group are said to be exploring the option to invest in Indian equity market from their home countries post 2017 April when the treaty benefits come to an end.According to industry experts, foreign investors operating from Mauritius are now doing cost-benefit analysis and weighing options to shift their operation to home country as treaty benefit on capital gains are no longer there for equity investment from the tax heaven.These players are trying to play safe as the general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR) are set to kick in from April 2017.They don’t want to regulatory hassles with the Indian tax authorities especially in the wake of GAAR will also come into effect where they fear increased scrutiny over the commercial substance on the ground, experts said. GAAR seeks to curb treaty shopping by overseas funds to avoid tax by operating from tax friendly jurisdictions like Mauritius without much of commercial substance in those countries. Since Mauritius does not offer any capital gains benefit for equity investment these players don’t to have more genuine operations on the ground to convince tax authorities here about the genuineness of their business operations.“It makes sense for foreign players investing in equity market in India from Mauritius to relocate to their home country as there is no tax benefit like earlier and they are also worried about increased scrutiny under the GAAR regime, says Suresh Swamy partner PwC.However, debt and F&O focused funds will continue to operate from Mauritius as they get better tax benefits.While amended protocol under the double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) with Mauritius had partially taken the sheen out of the tax haven’s attractiveness among foreign funds investing in Indian equity, the island nation continued to be a preferred destination for debt-focused FPIs investing in Indian corporate and government debt markets.Under the amended DTAA, tax on interest income for investment made from Mauritius has been brought down to 7.5 per cent from the present 40 per cent. The change makes Mauritius more attractive than other tax havens like Luxembourg and Ireland.Investments routed through Luxembourg and Ireland into the Indian debt market attracted tax on interest earned at 10 per cent, which made them preferred destination for debt-focussed foreign investors to register their funds in order to channelise their investments in Indian corporate and government securities. According to experts, the protocol will make Mauritius even more attractive than Singapore, Cyprus, and the Netherlands — at least for debt investments.After decade-long negotiations, India signed the protocol with Mauritius that will provide for imposing capital gains tax on investments routed through Mauritius from April 2017. The DTAA was a major reason behind a large number of foreign investors and entities channalising their investments into India through Mauritius.It’s estimated that between April 2000 and December 2015, Mauritius accounted for $93.66 billion – or 33.7 per cent – of the total foreign direct investment of $278 billion in India. According to NSDL data, Mauritius accounted for Rs 3.78 lakh crore or 20 per cent of FPI assets in the country.But the government is trying to implement the rules in a smooth manner. Under the amended treaty with Mauritius, for two years beginning April 1, 2017, capital gains tax will be imposed at 50 per cent of the prevaili­ng domestic rate. Full ra­te will apply from April 1, 2019.