First-mover advantage

Business acumen is all about having a vision followed by becoming a first mover, foreseeing a development before others do. Put Sunil Kanoria (in pic) high up on such a list.



When Kanoria (then a 24-year-old ‘brat baron’), along with his elder brother Hemant Kanoria stepped away from the family business of flour mills, food processing and animal feed, floating Srei Infrastructure in 1988-89 to finance equipment for Larsen & Toubro’s contractors, it raised eyebrows. But the Kanoria brothers knew exactly what they wanted.



Besides infrastructure equipment finance, Srei also finances projects and a portfolio of strategic investments. Many of these projects were the first of their kind and created new business sectors. In 1992, Srei launched its initial public offering (IPO) and was listed on all major stock exchanges. Five years later, foreign development finance institutions such as IFC, FMO and DEG came on board as strategic equity partners.



Asked about demonetisation, Kanoria says currency does not have any colour. “It is neither black, nor white. Therefore, ideally, the best way to curb black money is to identify and monitor the source of the funds and stop black money at its source. Political corruption and political funding is at the root of everything. So the government needs to have a strong and well-formulated policy framework to stop this,” he told Financial Chroicle.



He has been instrumental in building a business empire with an asset base of over $10 billion, managing it quite efficiently along with his siblings. He also wears several hats. As head of Assocham, India's oldest chamber of commerce, the soft-spoken and down-to-earth Kanoria when asked about his inspiration is likely to surprise you with a name that does not belong to the world of business.



His true inspiration remains Swami Vivekananda. The driving force or guiding principles in his life is no business Bible from Harvard, MIT or a Ivy League institute, but India’s very own vedanta philosophy.



Those who have seen him from close quarters, admit that spirituality has defined Kanoria’s personal and work life from the beginning. With foresight and an uncanny knack for taking calculated risks, the third Kanoria brother has an enviable proven track record of reshaping India's infrastructure landscape.



Little wonder therefore that this extremely busy businessman is engaged in organising the World Religious Confluence in India every year, along with his immediate family - father, brothers and other family members. Be it a spiritual forum or a business platform, he is at equal ease.



Born in a conservative Marwari family in Kolkata as the third among five children of Hari Prasad Kanoria and Champa Devi Kanoria, Sunil Kanoria has gone on to become the helmsman of one of India's leading integrated infrastructure institutions with global reach.



Kanoria, say business observers, is a visionary who understands the latent needs of the Indian economy and has successfully converted several potential ideas into business reality.



Today, Srei is one of India's leading public finance companies. As vice chairman of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited, a Kanoria Foundation entity, he has been instrumental in bringing around $5.5 billion of consolidated assets under the company's management.



Again it was he, who conceptualised 'Quippo'. Be it launching the country's largest infrastructure equipment rental company or catering to high growth verticals such as construction, telecom, energy and oil and gas, under his guidance brand Quippo has become the leader in equipment rental industry.



More than a decade ago, he not just envisioned and laid the foundations of independent telecom infrastructure industry in India under the aegis of Quippo Telecom. Then he championed the cause of multi-operator shared tower (Most) policy, which changed the landscape of the Indian telecom tower landscape.



Under his stewardship, the company formed a joint venture with Tata Teleservices to form Viom Networks, which is now India's largest telecom tower company with over 42,000 towers. Recently, American Tower Corporation (ATC) has acquired Srei's stake in Viom in the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) deal in India's telecom sector in FY16.



Under his guidance, Srei Equipment Finance Limited has emerged as India's number one infrastructure equipment financier with over 30 per cent market share. Typically, many years ago when others would have laughed at such an idea, Kanorias thought of and realised the power of rural entrepreneurship.



And in order to unleash the power of rural entrepreneurship, Sunil along with his brother has created strong rural infrastructure network under the brand name "Sahaj", providing revenue opportunities to more than 50,000 rural entrepreneurs impacting millions of lives in rural India.



It’s paying off now- mentally, emotionally and in terms of business. Besides being a seasoned business leader, Kanoria and his wife are actively engaged in various philanthropic activities in the area of child education and women empowerment under the brand "Suryodaya". “Life and the journey have never been easy or smooth for him and the company. But their risk assessment, mitigation, in a practical way, has helped them steer clear of the storms,” says Kanoria.



