Firms owe Rs 7L cr in taxes, duties to govt

When finance minister Arun Jaitley said in his budget speech that the majority of corporates under report profits to avoid taxes, he may have exposed only the tip of the iceberg.



The latest finance ministry data shows that domestic and multinational companies owe a staggering Rs 6,89,138 crore to the tax department in outstanding arrears. This includes corporate tax, central excise duty and service tax arrears as on December 31, 2016.



Sharing the data in Parliament, minister of state for finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that all efforts were being made to recover the dues. He, however, did not give a deadline for recovering the arrears. “All efforts for expeditious recovery of outstanding direct and indirect taxes are being made. However, no timeframe for complete recovery of all arrears can be specified. Fresh direct tax demands are created and recoveries of arrears are made in an on-going basis,” he said.



One of the reasons for not giving a target date is that many tax demands are litigated before an appellate authority.



A senior income tax official said about Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 crore, or 5 per cent of total direct tax, gets locked in litigation every year. “These dues (Rs 4,71,489 crore of corporate tax) have accumulated over 10-15 years. It is not unusual. Every year, large number of tax dema­nds are challenged and as a result money remains locked for years,” he said.



In the wake of rising litigations, the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) had come out with a direct tax dispute resolution scheme. The apex tax authority has launched the scheme last year, allowing taxpayers to settle cases by paying the disputed tax and interest up to the date of assessment.



Tax evasion and avoidance continues to be a major challenge for the government, with a large number of corporates hiding their taxable income. In what suggests a massive under reporting of income, out of the 13.94 lakh companies registered in the country up to March 21, 2014, only 5.97 lakh companies filed their returns for the 2016-17 assessment year.



“Of the 5.97 lakh companies which have filed their returns for assessment year 2016-17 so far, as many as 2.76 lakh companies have shown losses or zero income,” Jaitley said in his budget speech on February 1. Further, 2.85 lakh companies have shown profit before tax of less than Rs 1 crore with 28,667 companies showing profit between Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore. Only, 7,781 companies declared profit before tax of more than Rs 10 crore.



