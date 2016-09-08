Fire hits Maruti, Honda output

A major fire, which broke out at the factory of India Japan Lighting in Bawal in Haryana on Tuesdaynight, has reportedly impacted production schedule at India’s biggest car maker by sales Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars India, among others.While the auto component supplier India Japan Lighting shut down the plant immediately, officials at Maruti Suzuki told Financial Chronicle that its production schedule was not impacted.India Japan Lighting is a key supplier of head lamps and tail lamps to Maruti Suzuki, which sells one car out of two bought in Asia’s third biggest car mart, and Honda Cars India, among others. Initial reports suggest that there were no casualties, but the fire is said to have gutted the factory.“Our production schedule is not impacted,” an official spokesperson at Maruti Suzuki told Financial Chronicle. He said its assembly lines producing various car models were running as normal.Auto analysts, however, told this paper that the popular models such as Maruti Baleno and Ciaz were the most affected. Their production might be rescheduled in the coming days, they added.Admitting that the fir at India Japan Lighting had affected production of some of its models, Honda Cars India said it was assessing the impact on its assembly lines. “Our two popular models such as the Honda Amaze and Honda City have been impacted,” Jnaneshwar Sen, senior vice-president, sales and marketing at Honda Cars India told Financial Chronicle.India Japan Lighting has another factory in Chennai, which caters to demand from companies in south India such as Renault-Nissan Alliance. Auto analysts said with an all-time high demand for Maruti cars in the country, and capacity constraints to meet demand, especially with the festive season just kicking in, the fire would impact Maruti’s production schedules for its popular models.In May, a similar incident happened at the factory of air-conditioning kit maker Subros, leading to a reported production loss of over 25,000 cars for Maruti.