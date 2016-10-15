FinMin warns against protest plan on budget day

The finance ministry has warned central excise officers of disciplinary action if they go ahead with planned protests, including taking mass casual leave on the budget day to press for their demands.



The revenue department on October 10 issued an order asking officials not to go on any protest and cited service rules that bar such action. The move assumes significance in the wake of planned rollout of goods and services tax (GST) from April 1 next year and these officers are tasked to execute the biggest indirect tax reform.



"GST is a major tax reform. All decisions will be taken by the GST Council keeping in mind the interest of all concerned -- the tax payer and officers. Against this background, you are advised to refrain from proposed course of action," the revenue department is learnt to have said in its order.



The All India Association of Central Excise Gazetted Executive Officers is opposed to any proposal to cut down their audit control over assessees of excise and service tax and moved to states in the new GST regime. Fearing that their power could be given to state tax officers post-GST, they have given notice to protest against any such move.



In its memorandum to finance minister Arun Jaitley, the association had last week said that the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) and its officers have experience and expertise of more than 70 years in handling excise and service tax which is missing with state officers to argue its case for control over the assesses in the new tax regime.



"All central excise and service tax assessees falling above the annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh should necessarily be controlled by the Centre and its officers only. No need to say we require a strong and powerful Centre in our federal system," it added.



