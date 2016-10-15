LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

FinMin warns against protest plan on budget day

By FC Policy Bureau Oct 15 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News

The move assumes significance in the wake of planned rollout of goods and services tax (GST) from April 1 next year

The finance ministry has warned central excise officers of disciplinary action if they go ahead with planned protests, including taking mass casual leave on the budget day to press for their demands.

The revenue department on October 10 issued an order asking officials not to go on any protest and cited service rules that bar such action. The move assumes significance in the wake of planned rollout of goods and services tax (GST) from April 1 next year and these officers are tasked to execute the biggest indirect tax reform.

"GST is a major tax reform. All decisions will be taken by the GST Council keeping in mind the interest of all concerned -- the tax payer and officers. Against this background, you are advised to refrain from proposed course of action," the revenue department is learnt to have said in its order.

The All India Association of Central Excise Gazetted Executive Officers is opposed to any proposal to cut down their audit control over assessees of excise and service tax and moved to states in the new GST regime. Fearing that their power could be given to state tax officers post-GST, they have given notice to protest against any such move.

In its memorandum to finance minister Arun Jaitley, the association had last week said that the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) and its officers have experience and expertise of more than 70 years in handling excise and service tax which is missing with state officers to argue its case for control over the assesses in the new tax regime.

"All central excise and service tax assessees falling above the annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh should necessarily be controlled by the Centre and its officers only. No need to say we require a strong and powerful Centre in our federal system," it added.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • State secret
    Voters, shareholders must know about the health of their leaders

    Renowned nephrologist MK Mani never divulged anything about the ailments of Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister MG Ramachandran.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

Don't forget the importance of dialogue

We must believe that words have efficacy. More importantly, we ...

Zehra Naqvi

Grasping eternity: reason versus faith

In the world of science and empirical evidence, faith and ...

Bubbles Sabharwal

Take the road that leads to empowerment

The word “disease” is so dreaded, so uncomfortable to live ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter