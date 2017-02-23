LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Finmin seeks applications for post of MDs at IIFCL, IFCI

By PTI Feb 23 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Finance Ministry has invited applications of eligible candidates for the post of Managing Directors at India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), and IFCI.

The post of MD at the country's oldest financial institution IFCI has been vacant since December 12 while vacancy for the head of IIFCL would arise in June.

Currently, IFCI is being headed by acting Deputy Managing Director Sanjeev Kaushik, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

As far as IIFCL is concerned, the government has given 6 months extension to the current Chairman and Managing Director S B Nayar till June who was scheduled to retire in December.

According to a public notice, the eligible candidates are required to send their application by latest by March 20.

The application of eligible candidates would be screen by the Ministry and shortlisted candidates would be interviewed by Banks Board Bureau headed by former CAG Vinod Rai.

The candidate should have at least 25 years of experience as on the date of vacancy in different verticals in commercial banks or financial institution. Of this, 2 years of experience should be either at the board level or GM in nationalised banks or CGM in IFCI, SIDBI, IIFCL, Exim Bank, SBI or RBI, it said.

Even officers serving as Joint Secretary or above in government of India or at an equivalent in the state government with 2 years experience in the Field of commercial or industrial finance are eligible, it said.

The appointment will be initially for 3 years and may be extended by up to 2 years based on performance.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Ray of hope
    Going solar is the need of the hour, but ‘going desi’ is equally important too

    Narendra Modi government’s decision on Wednesday to set up 50 solar parks with 500mw each and double the targeted solar power capacity to 40,000mw i

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Interesting times

Russia’s ultra nationalist supreme leader, the all powerful Vladimir Putin ...

Susan Visvanathan

The problem called JNU

Reservation is a word that some administrators and intellectuals find ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

That divine mosaic of art and science

Our old, inborn fancy to present complex explanations as a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter