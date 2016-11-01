From film production to eco-tourism

From producing Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the forest) in 1970 to actually offering discerning torurists a real life experience of days and nights in the lap of nature, however long haul it may sound to be, Kolkata-based Priya Entertainments, which produced a number of Satyajit Ray and Tapan Sinha masterpieces, has made it look achievable.Priya Entertainments, which produced Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Aranyer Din Ratri, Pratidwandi directed by Satyajit Ray, Chhuti directed by Arundhati Devi, and Hate Bajare directed by Tapan Sinha, among others and now owns homegrown multiplex brand-Bioscope, has now drawn up ambitious plans to get into eco-tourism in a big way. As starter, the group has set up an ecotourism hub at Khairabera, foothills of Baghmundi, 67 km off Purulia town with activities like trekking, cycling, kayaking, camping, angling, archery, snorkeling.“On the eco-tourism front, we are thinking out of the box. This will not just be yet another eco-tourism resort. It will be camping out in the truest sense of the term. Our eco-tourism locations will be close to nature, close to forest, close to wildlife. They will be truly rustic and yet comfortable,” said Arijit Dutta, managing director, Priya Entertainments.The company is targeting nature clubs, students and HNIs for its eco-tourism projects. It has also bought lands at some other locations, where there will be different types of tents, organic farming, BBQ pits and grills, horses, golf carts, palki (palanquin), bullock cart, birds watching and all the elements of a truly rustic life, he said.At Khairabera, threetrekking tracks have been created within the adjacent forest areas and all the tracks have been marked with road signage all along the route accordingly to help one navigate to the destination to and fro without any hesitation. In the waterfront activity zone, one can simply enjoy the enormous lake and different sort of birds at every corner of the lake, the hills around it while doing the special activity of boating. There will be a two-hour night drive safari on an open game drive safari vehicle, that offers one a chance of witnessing the elusive leopards, elephants, bears and striped hyenas and so on. The advantage of a night drive is that they provide access to nocturnal species that are rarely seen during the day, as leopards and hyenas are much more active in the dark, said Dutta.