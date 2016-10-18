Festive sales: Amazon trending high on social media

Amazon’s social media pa­g­es had the highest overall traffic during the festive seas­on sale in the first week of the month, while Snapdeal saw the highest number of conversations.Amazon saw the peak traffic of 14.7 million visitors on the first day of the sale on October 1 as it started its Great Indian Festival a day ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sales. Amazon had an early mover advantage, finds Blueocean Market Intelligence, which has researched and analysed the social media trends during the festive season sale.But Flipkart was found leading in social media conversations with 21,700 posts, followed by Snapdeal with 11,200 posts and Amazon with 5,700 po­sts. User conversation prim­a­rily revolved around four key themes – availability of products, promotions & off­e­rs, website experience, custo­mer service and fulfillment.Complaints regarding products not reaching on time, server issues, products being faulty resulted in consumers indulging in creating trolls and memes. Some users even regarded sales as ‘myths’, ‘bluffs’, and ‘fraud’.“Though India consum­ers have started moving from offline to online, organisations like Flipkart and Amazon have to equally foc­us on customer experience. Ensuring pre-purchase engagement and post sales experience makes the consu­mer believe in the offers and become a brand advocate,” said Anees Merchant, senior VP (digital), Blueocean Market Intelligence.Delhi customers were very active on social media with a share of 35 per cent of overall conversations. Mumbai stood second with 26 per cent. Chennai and Kolkata were rather silent with just eight per cent share. Even tech-savvy Bangalore conversed only seven per cent. Men with a 75 per cent share were vocal on social media.Among popular hashtags, #bigbilliondays was the top, followed by #unboxdiwalisales and #badedealwale.