Ferreira held in QNet fraud

Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested three-time former amateur world champion cueist Michael Ferreira (in pic), along with three others, in connection with an FIR registered against them in an alleged multi-crore-rupee fraud involving multi-level marketing firm QNet.



The Central Crime Station (CCS), a wing of Hyderabad Police, has reportedly made advancement in a case of cheating involving QNet and its Indian subsidiary M/s Vihaan Direct Selling India, by arresting four directors of Vihaan, DCP (detective department) Avinash Mohanty briefed mediapersons here.



Michael Joseph Ferreira (78), Malcom N Desai, MV Balaji and Srinivas Rao — all directors and shareholders of Vihaan Direct Selling India who were earlier arrested in Mumbai by Maharashtra Police — were brought to the city on production transit warrants and arrested, the DCP added.



PTI adds: On October 13 last year, a complaint was lodged by one Suman Ghosh, an assistant manager in a private bank.



here, wherein he stated that he paid Rs 16 lakh (via DD) in the name of Vihaan Direct Selling India, on the promise of getting business. But, they did not give him any business despite collecting the amount.



Based on the complaint, a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC, besides relevant sections of Prize, Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, Mohanty said.



He said during the course of investigation into the case registered here, on October 8 (this year) they received information from the EOW wing of Mumbai Police that the four accused persons, who are directors of Vihaan Direct Selling India, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.



Subsequently, Hyderabad Police filed an application at a court in Mumbai seeking their custody in connection with the case registered by them.



The Mumbai court then granted transit remand and the Hyderabad Police took Padma Bhushan recipient Ferreira and three others into custody and brought them to the city late last night.



