FDs score over equities, MFs for investment: Sebi survey

A new survey conducted by capital markets regulator Sebi has shown that more than 95 per cent Indian households prefer to park their money in bank deposits, while less than 10 per cent opt for investing in mutual funds or stocks.



As per the survey, conducted across urban and rural areas of the country, life insurance was the second most preferred investment vehicle, followed by precious metals, post office savings and real estate.



Mutual funds stood at sixth place (9.7 per cent), followed by stocks (8.1 per cent), pension schemes, company deposits, debentures, derivatives and commodity futures (1 per cent) as investment vehicles for the urban households.



Among the rural households, not even one per cent of the survey respondents were investors, while even the awareness about mutual funds and equities was dismal at just 1.4 per cent.



However, 95 per cent of rural survey respondents had bank accounts, 47 per cent life insurance, 29 per cent post office deposits and 11 per cent saved in precious metals.



On a positive note, the survey found the investor base in India is increasing as nearly 75 per cent of the investors in the Sebi Investor Survey 2015 participated in the securities markets for the first time within the last five years.



SIP book continues at present stands at Rs 4,000 crore monthly. According to a Morningstar analyst, banking and energy funds were amongst the best performers as these stocks witnessed a sharp appreciation. Small and midcap funds also did well as small and midcaps stocks witnessed a sharp appreciation in prices, “



“Equity funds continued to receive healthy inflows, with SIP book continuing to grow. There was also a fair bit of buying post the market correction in November 16. Small and midcap funds and ELSS continued to receive disproportionate inflows,” Morningstar said. Equity funds’ AUM grew a healthy 34.4 per cent to Rs 46,3296 crore during March 2016 and February 2017 (see table on page 4 for growth in different fund categories)



“Balanced funds were amongst the most popular categories as many first time investors invested in these funds to get a flavour of equity investing, albeit with lower volatility.”.



Fixed income funds also witnessed significant inflows. Ultrashort and short-term funds were the biggest beneficiaries. Equity ETFs also saw a surge in assets, with the EPFO investing in Nifty and Sensex ETFs. Also the 2nd tranche of the CPSE ETF witnessed an overwhelming demand.



As per data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) total industry assets grew by 35 per cent or Rs 4,76,140 crore to Rs 18,29583.49 crore on March 31, 2017 from Rs 1353443.46 crore on March 31, 2016.



