FDI in print media, state-run banks may be hiked to 49%

Preparations are in full swing for rolling out a host of economic measures, including further easing of rules on foreign investment in newspapers and news channels, multi-brand and single brand retail and public sector banks, among other sectors. A formal announcement in this regard is likely soon after the results of elections in five states are out on March 11.



In November 2015, the Centre had announced FDI-related reforms and liberalisation in 15 major sectors, including defence, broadcasting, civil aviation, banking and retail. Incidentally, the announcement was made two days after the Bihar assembly election results were declared. The NDA had lost the polls to the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance.



In the new set of FDI reforms package, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) has proposed that foreign direct investment (FDI) in print media -- publishing of newspaper and periodicals dealing with news and current affairs as well as for Indian editions of foreign magazines dealing with news and current affairs — be increased to 49 per cent from the current limit of 26 per cent, sources said.



Similarly, for the facsimile edition of foreign newspapers, the FDI may be allowed through automatic route for an investment of up to 49 per cent and would need approval beyond that limit. At present, 100 per cent FDI is allowed in this sector through prior approval, sources said.



The government is also likely to raise FDI limit in public sector banks to 49 per cent from the current 20 per cent. But it will remain under approval route, the sources added.



The DIPP has also proposed that investment in convertible debentures may be treated at par with FDI and accordingly the rules may be changed. This could benefit startups and infrastructure sector companies.



There is also a plan to allow 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail through automatic route removing the cap on seeking prior approval for investing beyond 49 per cent. There could also be an increase in FDI cap in multi-brand retail from current 51 per cent with riders like 100 per cent local sourcing. At present, foreign companies need to seek approval for 51 per cent FDI in multi brand retail.



If only farmers and small traders are adequately empowered to tackle the market themselves, FDI in multi-brand retail can be allowed, commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in September last year.



She had said the government was trying to bridge those gaps to create a level playing field. The government may also allow food retailers to keep homecare products like oil and shampoo if they bring in FDI in food retail where already 100 per cent foreign investment permitted through approval route.



The compulsory 100 per cent sourcing condition for products to be sold if manufactured only in India may also be marginally eased.



So far, no food retailer has approached the gover­n­ment seeking FDI appr­o­val, as they do not find this a viable economic model due to high cost of real estate. The government may also increase FDI in private security agencies to 100 per cent from 74 per cent, but the prior approval beyond 49 per cent may remain.



There is also plan to raise FDI cap on stock and commodity exchanges from current 49 per cent under the approval route. While FDI may remain under automatic category up to 49 per cent, it would require approval beyond that level.



