Farooq calls on Modi presses for talks in J&K

Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday called on prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in Kashmir Valley which continues to witness unrest for over 100 days. During the meeting, Abdullah stressed for an early dialogue with all the stakeholders who were willing to come to the table for negotiation so that the stalemate can end in the Valley.



The former CM, who has been touring the entire state, said the prime minister listened patiently to him and was receptive to the suggestions he made. “I am sure that the prime minister will urgently address all the issues that have been flagged by me and others from the state,” Abdullah said.



He added that National Conference has played the role of a constructive opposition party and would continue to do so. “We are willing to do anything for the people of the state who have been victims of unrest for over three months now. The education sector has suffered. Tourism industry, which is the mainstay of the economy, has been hit badly. The people living along the LoC and International Border are suffering. I have requested to take into consideration all these factors and make attempts to bring some relief to the people in the state,” he said.



Abdullah, however, refused to share other details about the meeting.



