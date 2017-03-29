Farmers from southern states take fight to centre

Hit by the worst drought in 140 years, that has for the first time in decades affected almost the entire southern peninsular states, farmers from the Cauvery Delta region in Tamil Nadu want the centre to come out with long-term solutions to mitigate the problems of farmers.



A section of farmers from Tamil Nadu, who have been worst hit by the drought conditions, are agitating in front of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since March 13, seeking a waiver of farm loans, better prices for their produce and lower rates for agriculture inputs. They also want the Cauvery River Water Management Board to be constituted.



In some ways the protest presents a gruesome sight. The protesters carry skulls of farmers who committed suicide, unable to cope with the drought. It has been an extended problem across the region, with poor rainfall almost right through the last five years. On the weekend, a farmer from the state tried to commit suicide but was persuaded to change his mind.



The protesters in the capital have met the home minister Rajnath Singh and the President in an effort to draw attention to their plight. Ayya Kannu, Tamil Nadu unit president of the National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers Association, who is leading the farmers' protest in Jantar Mantar, said: "The farmers met the home minister, agriculture minister and President on Tuesday. The government has assured them that their demands will be looked into."



Kannu said Tamil Nadu has demanded Rs 40,000 crore drought relief from the centre. The state paid Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 per farmer input subsidy which was not enough, he said. Major crops like paddy, sugarcane and banana have been badly affected with many farmers unable to harvest anything, he added.



Demands



As the protest continues in Delhi, farmers in the Cauvery Delta region have put forward some key demands. These include higher budgetary allocation for National Disaster Recovery Fund (NDRF), which is almost bereft of funds at present, or a one-time large allocation from the Service Tax receivables. This would enable the fund to sustain and meet demands from several states and also strengthen the functioning of Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) on the lines of LIC to effectively cover and serve all productive farm lands across India through notified crop insurance products.



“What is the purpose of protesting in Delhi, when the NDRF has very limited funds? Even though the present government has claimed that it has allocated the highest amount, Rs 10,000 crore, so far for the fund in the latest budget, there is not enough left in the fund, especially after it sanctioned over Rs 5,000 crore for a few states, including Tamil Nadu, recently,” says Arupathy P Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Cauvery Delta. “Despite having limited funds in the NDRF, the centre keeps promising that it will take care of the farmers. How will that happen?” he wondered.



According to him, if the government is seriously keen to come to the aid of the farmers, not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country, it should opt for a one-time budgetary allocation of a large amount to the fund. If that is not possible, then at least it should set aside 50 per cent of the around Rs two lakh crore which it earns through service tax, a recent entry in the Indian tax annals, and enlarge the NDRF kitty.



“With farmers across the country losing an estimated Rs 48,000 crore – Rs 50,000 crore every year due to national calamities, only a serious intent to set aside Rs One lakh crore towards NDRF can help mitigate farmers’ trouble going forward. Until that happens, no amount of agitations is going to be of any help, besides continuing to fight for inter-state waters and related disputes,” Kalyanam pointed out.



Crop insurance



S Ranganathan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association and a votary of the rights of the Cauvery Delta ryots for decades, feels crop insurance is the best option to help farmers to fend off their troubles across India. “There is not much there in the NDRF. In case of a war, there is no fund left. Asking for loan waivers is not a long-term solution and it also goes against the profitability of banks. Effective implementation of crop insurance is the best option. With the entire southern peninsula affected by drought for the first time in the last 150 years, this is the right time for the government to really take things forward,” says Ranganathan.



Renowned agriculture scientist, M.S. Swaminathan too bats for a proper crop insurance approach in aide of the farmers. He has suggested that there should be a system of group insurance according to both location and farming system, so that the transaction cost can be brought down; seed companies which sell hybrid seeds at high costs should provide at their cost an insurance policy to small farmers; India should perfect remote sensing technologies which can provide speedily reliable information on crop losses due to unfavourable meteorological conditions; and, lastly, women farmers who constitute nearly 50 per cent of farm families do not become eligible to credit since they lack title to land and are thereby deprived of insurance facilities. This situation should be corrected and Mahila Kisans should be eligible both for credit and insurance.



Water bodies



Focusing on insurance does not in any way lower the need to maintain the reservoirs, irrigation channels and other water bodies on a regular basis to not only store enough water when it is available in surplus, but also to effectively use the available water during times of scarcity like at present. “The water bodies should be renovated and desilted properly to store the excess rainwater. Moreover, cleaning and desiltation of rivers and canals will ensure irrigation at the tail end of delta region. The state governments can effectively use the MGNREGS to renovate traditional water bodies and main channels from rivers. The Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to increase the number of days of employment given to each household from 100 to 150 under MGNREGS has been accepted by the centre. These additional labour days could be used for such renovation works. Effective implementation of renovation works for the next three months will provide employment to rural people during this drought period and also address the water problem for the next agricultural year,” points our Dr Gopinath, senior scientist, M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).



“There is an urgent need for the governments to not only construct new reservoirs, but also maintain the existing ones by desilting and cleaning the irrigation channels in order to store the water, when we get good monsoon rains. For the first time, I am seeing a near-empty K R Sagar dam in Karnataka. Both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are affected by drought, impacting the rural economy. We need to focus on infrastructure development, if we have to ensure better agricultural output and growth in rural economy,” K. N. Radhakrishnan, president and CEO, TVS Motor Company told media, at a recent interaction at the company’s plant in Hosur.



Here is a look at the impact across a few southern states.



Tamil Nadu:



The Tamil Nadu government in January this year had declared all 32 districts as drought affected, with 13,305 out of 16,682 revenue villages identified as drought affected. While all districts received deficit rainfall, the deficit ranged from 35 per cent to 81 per cent. About 15 reservoirs in the state had just 13 per cent storage levels by end of 2016. The state government had sought Rs 39,565 crore relief package from the centre. The high level committee, based on the reports of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team, sanctioned a mere Rs 2,014.45 crore.



Prior to that, the Tamil Nadu government announced a relief of Rs 2,427 crore drought relief across the state. As against a normal rainfall of 440 mm during the north east monsoon, which brings the bulk of the rains to the state, most parts of the state received a mere 168 mm of rains this year, resulting in the drought, since south west monsoon to failed this year. The shortfall in rains was the severest in 140 years.



“The Rs 2,427 crore relief is targeted to be offered only to around 32.3 lakh farmers, out of the 81 lakh farmers in the state. Who will take care of the rest?” asks Arupathy P Kalyanam, , general secretary, Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Cauvery Delta. “While agriculture is a state subject, the centre can only support it. It is the state government’s primary responsibility to take care of its farmers, even while not undermining Centre’s responsibility,” he added.



“Out of the nearly 28 lakh acres irrigated in the Cauvery Delta districts, 80 per cent has suffered crop loss, with Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts the worst affected. While direct sowing, carried out in about two lakh acres, has helped a few to at least get 25 per cent yield. Even this output has been bought over by the private traders and the state government has not undertaken any procurement for the public distribution system. This will create problem for people, as they will end up buying rice from private traders at Rs 50 – Rs 60 per kg,” points out S. Ranganathan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association.



Karnataka :



For Karnataka, the drought in 2016-17 was the worst in 40 years. It declared 139 taluks, out of the 176 taluks in the state, as drought hit. From the Cauvery irrigated Mandya to Hassan and Coorg, to the four revenue divisions of Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mysuru were affected, with the urban areas facing drinking water shortage too. Chief minister, Siddaramiah had estimated the crop losses to farmers at Rs 25,000 crore. The state sought a relief of Rs 4,702 crore for loss of 2016 Kharif crops due to drought. The High Level Committee for NDRF has sanctioned Rs 1,782.44 crore.



Kerala :



Kerala too had to bore the brunt of drought affect this year, as both south west and north east monsoons were deficient for the state, with Thrissur and Palakkad being the worst affected districts. Around 17,000 hectares of agri-land were affected by the drought and the crop loss has been placed at Rs 90 crore. The government had allotted Rs 40 crore for drought management. Kerala recorded 33 per cent deficit in rainfall during south west monsoon, when it received 1,344.1 mm rain, against a normal 2,016.9 mm. There was a deficit of 62 per cent in north east monsoon, when it received 162 mm, as against 427.9 mm normal.



According to Tinku Biswal, secretary, Water Resources, government of Kerala, this was the worst monsoon in the past several decades. “Last year the situation was bad, but manageable. This year is worst,” she said. In the past couple of weeks, the state received some summer showers. Though it brought some relief to the drought hit areas, the water situation in Central Kerala only has eased. In other parts of the state, things have not improved much.



Andhra Pradesh :



In the case of Andhra Pradesh, the government in October, 2016 declared 245 mandals in seven districts in the state as drought hit, since the state receiving a four per cent deficit rainfall of 533 mm, against 556 mm normal. However, a few districts had higher deficits and faced severe water crunch affecting agricultural process. It added another 25 mandals to this list in November. Ananthapur accounted for 63 mandals, followed by Chittoor district with 53 mandals, followed by Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts.



