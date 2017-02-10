Farmers likely to vote on caste & community lines

Union leader Mahendra Singh Tikait were alive, both Jats and Muslims were together. But the new generation has not been able to achieve this,” said Brahm Singh, 83, a farmer in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.



He was talking about the growing distance between the two communities in the past few years that led to the erosion of the voice of farmers not being heard. “Whether it is election time or otherwise, tell me one demand which has been met by the government,” Brahm Singh asked.



Tikait’s younger son Rakesh Tikait, the current national spokesman of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which his father had led, blamed political parties for the division in the two communities.



“They do not want unity. They have vested interests and also have money power. So, that earlier bonding is no longer as strong,” he said. However, BKU has been constantly working among the farming community without any bias towards any community, he added.



The reality of the 2017 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, which is India’s largest producer of wheat and sugarcane, is that farmers no longer prioritise any agricultural issue for deciding which party they will give their vote to. Their decision is more likely to be influenced by caste and religion.



However, divisions on these lines apart, there are some issues that are considered important for the Jats and no political party can ignore them. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi began campaigning from Meerut ahead of the state polls, sugarcane farmers would likely have weighed on his mind. Farmers are currently harvesting sugarcane in western Uttar Pradesh and truckloads of cane are taken each evening to the mills from the fields. In a bid to woo the farming community, Modi reiterated the BJP's promise of waiving loans of small and marginal farmers and paying the dues of sugarcane growers within 14 days of coming to power.



Ram Avtar Tyagi, 45, a cane farmer, said, “We need support to become self sustainable. Loan waiver will make us good for nothing.”



Tyagi wants timely payment, higher price and good life for his family – all family members were helping him in harvesting cane.



There is some satisfaction among the farmers that the fact that the Prime Minister and leaders of political parties are taking up farmers’ issues reflected that their movement was progressing in the right direction, Tikait said. “Hope that farmers get benefit in the coming days. If Modi does some good work for the farmers, he will definitely get votes. If not, we will not support him,” he said.



Asked about the crop condition and price expected, Vikram Singh, 30, who was harvesting carrots from his 3-acre field, where wheat and mustard were also grown, said: “Our issues will continue to remain unresolved, regardless of who comes to power. But, as a voter I will have to consider other issues (probably referring to his caste) and decide who we should vote for.”



Tikait, who also belongs to western Uttar Pradesh, said there was no agricultural policy in the country, nor was there any party that was interested in formulating one.



“Farmers have no hope from politicians. So, they are hoping that someone from their own (community) wins the election. Politicians know that agriculture will not get them votes as they have to work very hard, while polarisation on caste or religious lines is easier,” he said.



