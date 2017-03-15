UP farm loan waiver may become new template

Farm loan waivers still remain top-of-the mind subjects for the political class. With the government likely to deliver on its promise to waive loans taken by small and marginal farmers after sweeping the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, experts expect farm loan waivers to become a major issue in the 2019 general elections.



According to bankers, the move will also deteriorate the risk reward framework in priority sector lending portfolio, as waivers would become a common phenomenon before every election.



Besides perennial high defaults on agri loans are also likely to hurt the profitability of public sector and co-operative banks.



Any loan waiver provided by the state governments is paid either by state or central government, but there is a delay in receiving the credit from the



government.



A senior official of Nabard told Financial Chronicle: “There are three aspects to it. Once the government announces a farm loan waiver, it should immediately pay the banks otherwise a delay may result in banks losing interest rate. For a farmer, getting a second loan for his operations in the interim becomes difficult as commercial banks give further credit only after receipts and so they will have to borrow from other expensive sources. Co-operative banks would be the worst hit as their margi­ns on agri-loans are low. Thi­rdly, farmers who have been paying regularly will not have any incentive to honour his loans. This will actually hurt the poor farmers.”



“Farm loan waivers result in liquidity pressure for ba­nks, leads to high NPAs, impacts profitability and affect the entire credit cycle. The governme­nt should slo­w­ly build a corpus and sho­uld budget for it every year so that the money can be given in times of an agri-crisis,” the banker added.



For the first quarter end­ed June 2017, the total agriculture loans given by banks in UP was Rs 86,000 crore of which crop loans were arou­nd Rs 55,000 crore and the overdue loans were pegged at Rs 8,400 crore. Around 10 per cent of agriculture loans in UP were impaired (loans overdue including those wh­i­ch are yet to be classified and written off by banks).



What could open up a Pandora’s box is that of the Rs 86,000 crore outstanding loans, the exposure of state cooperative banks and primary agriculture co-op societies is roughly Rs 8,000 cr­ore, which a state government can waive, but the bulk of this amount is with scheduled banks and only the central government is authorised to waive that amount.



As on January 20, loans to agriculture and alli­ed activities by banks sto­od at Rs 9.2 lakh crore, whi­ch now co­nstitutes close to 14 per ce­nt of the total bank loans. Ag­ri loans have grown by 13.4 per cent over the last year.



UP and Punjab are critical states given that the ban­ks have around 10 per cent of loans in these states and they are mostly in the agriculture sector with a reasonably high share of overdues, between 3 per cent and 10 per cent across banks.



PSBs have higher exposures in this segment against private banks. Aga­i­nst Rs 75,000 crore outsta­nding, state cooperative ba­n­ks and primary agri cooperative societies’ exposure is Rs 8,000 crore, which state can waive but bulk is with scheduled banks and only Centre has the authority that will open the Pandora’s box.



“The regular feature of loan waivers in poll manifestos in recent years is a matter of concern. It creates unnecessary friction betw­e­en lenders and borrowers. Waivers aimed at delinquent or non-delinquent borrowers increase the risk for len­ders as repayment behaviour could potentially deteriorate ahead of elections. A regular phenomenon of waivers wo­u­ld result in banks silently pulling back lending a few quarters ahead of polls or look to raise interest rates to compensate any risk, both of which do not lead to the best outcomes,” warned MB Mahesh of Kotak Institutional Equities. “PNB would have the maximum impact from the size of its balance sheet given its strong exposure in this Indo-Gangetic belt while SBI will have the largest impact given its scale of business.”



In Maharashtra, where local elections were just concluded and state polls is 2.5 years away, opposition and alliance partners are aggressively demanding farm loan waiver. In Karnataka where assembly polls are scheduled in 2018, the present government is already considering loan waiver.



