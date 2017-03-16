Amid widespread expectations that the government would soon write off farm credit in UP, the chief of country’s largest lender SBI has warned against loan waivers, saying such incentives would disrupt credit discipline of borrowers. Hopes of waiver have soared after BJP’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh. BJP in its poll manifesto for the state had promised to write off loans availed of by small and marginal farmers.



State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya (in pic) on Wednesday said such incentives may disrupt credit discipline among borrowers and raise hopes of multiple future waivers at the time of elections.



She, however, added that the bank has not received any proposal to waive farm loans in UP. This is the second time within a week that Bhattacharya is disagreeing with the government.



Earlier on March 8, she had justified the bank’s decision to levy penalties for no­n-maintenance of minimum balance in saving accounts despite senior government officials criticising the move. Bhattacharya then had said the penalties would be used to fund the cost that SBI incurs on jan dhan accounts.



“We feel in case of a (fa­rm) loan waiver there is alw­ays a fall in credit discip­l­ine because the people who get the waiver have expectations of future waivers as well. As such future loans given often remain unpa­id,” Bhattacharya said on Wednesday at the sidelines of a CII organised event.



“Today, the loans will co­me back as the government will pay for it but when we disburse loans again then fa­rmers will wait for ne­xt polls expecting another wa­i­ver. As such future loans gi­­v­en oft­en remain unpaid.”



Bhattacharya said thou­gh it is important to support farmers but it has to be done in a way that does not disrupt credit discipline am­ong them. “When we are trying to ensure that farmers do well it is import­a­nt for us to make credit av­ailable to th­em so that they can leverage and do better and for that it is important to have credit discipline,” she added.



UP and Punjab are critical states, given that banks have around 10 per cent of loans in these states and they are mostly in the farm sector with a reasonably high share of overdues between 3 per cent and 10 per cent ac­r­oss banks. Public sector banks have higher exposures in this segment against private banks. For the first qua­rter ended June 2017, the total farm loans given by ba­nks in UP were Rs 86,000 crore. Of this, crop loans we­re around Rs 55,000 crore, the overdue loans Rs 8,400 crore. Around 10 per cent of agriculture loans in UP were impaired (loans overdue including those that are yet to be classified and written off).



SBI recently announced a Rs 6,000 crore one-time settlement (OTS) scheme in the tractor segment to speed up recovery. The bank has also announced such OTS scheme in education and SME segments. “We do give OTS in respect of many lo­ans that are outstanding for a long-time and people may have had some difficulties,” she said. Bhattacharya said the recovery due to OTS scheme in these segments have been fairly good.



Bhattacharya also blam­ed the governance at public sector banks for poor inve­s­t­or appetite for them and th­eir resultant inability to raise cheaper funds from markets. “State-run banks cannot have a default fall-back on the government for capital. If you are looking to raise capital the one thing that investors always talk about is the board governance.”



Noting that the government has been providing capital to public sector banks whenever they required, she said, “I think it’s time PSBs get out of this. But now government is very clear that it will give money only if the banks are actually efficient in all they do.”



Out of the Rs 25,000 crore that the government has earmarked for recapitalising its banks this financial year, SBI alone has got over Rs 7,000 crore so far. Last year also it had received a similar amount.



