Farm, commerce ministries want to dump rubber board

Rubber is no more in demand, at least for the government, as the commerce ministry wa­nts to leave control over the commodity board while the agriculture ministry has refused to oversee its affairs.



The agriculture ministry has conveyed to the commerce ministry that it is not in a position to supervise the board, which is the main agency to develop rubber sector, sources said.



“Rubber is an industrial product and it’s not for mass consumption. Our expertise is not in plantation crops like rubber, coffee or spices,” said an agriculture ministry official. Though it’s a cash crop, it is different from horticulture crops, he added.



Apart from cultivation, the board also performs other duties like keeping a tab on imports, recommending the commerce ministry to calibrate the import duty structure from time to time so that interest of domestic growers are protected.



Since one of the major activities of the rubber board is to ensure good production, the commerce ministry believed that the agriculture ministry, which has also ICAR under it, would do a good job in ensuring an increase in the output, sources said.



There are several sch­emes run by the agriculture ministry, which do not benefit growers of rubber, coffee or spices, sources said.



“Had the rubber board been with the agriculture ministry, growers could have benefited from the crop insurance scheme. Now the commerce ministry is planning separate crop insurance for plantation farmers,” another official said.



During the April-October period of 2016-17 financial year, production of natural rubber increased 11 per cent to 365,000 tonnes from 329,000 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year, rubber board data show.



Even then, the rubber imports surged to 294,937 tonnes during the April-October period from 278,163 tonnes in the year-ago period. There is also an upward trend in export that rose to 650 tonnes from the year-ago period’s 346 tonnes. All the buoyancy in rubber has come because of higher consumption, which is estimated at 604,930 tonnes in the first seven months of this financial year against 573,910 tonnes in the year-ago period.



The rubber production increased 15 per cent to 60,000 tonnes in October, while consumption grew 4 per cent to 86,000 tonnes, according to the board’s data. Imports of natural rubber too went up to 44,520 tonnes in October from 43,276 tonnes in the corresponding month last year while exports rose to 125 tonnes from 113 tonnes.



