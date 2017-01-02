A far cleaner & efficient economy to boost returns

Despite high vol­atility during 2016, the year ended with br­o­adly flat retu­rn for equity indices. Midca­ps continue to outperform their larger peers. The year could easily be divided into two halves. In the first half, the investor sentiment was upbeat. The market cheer­ed the Union budget, which surprised on many fronts. A normal monsoon after two years of drought, implementation of the seventh pay commission, passage of GST bill and positive foreign institutional investment and domestic institutional investment flows were some of the key events that boosted market sentiments.



But the second half was marked by many unexpected events. In June, contrary to expectations the UK voted to leave the EU (Brexit). Then came events like Donald Trump wining the US presidential poll, Opec reaching production cut deal leading to rise in crude oil price, demonetisation by the Indian government and the US Fed increasing policy rates that impacted markets negatively.



India’s macroeconomic numbers were mixed in 2016. The quarterly GDP growth stared with 7.9 per cent recorded in Q4FY16, then slipped to 7.1 per cent in Q1FY17 (slowest level in six quarters), but later improved to 7.3 per cent in Q2. IIP stayed subdued while trade deficit improved during the year. India’s current account deficit narrowed to 0.6 per cent of GDP in Q2FY17 compared with 1.7 per cent ($8.5 billion) in Q2FY16. RBI lowered rates twice during 2016 by 25 basis points each to bring the repo rate to a six-year low of 6.25 per cent.



The government over the last two years has carried out lot of reform proc­ess. There have been steps like DBT, financial inclusion (jan dhan yojna, small and payment banks), increased tax compliance (including income disclosure scheme), gold monetisation scheme and fair and transparent allocation of natural resources (e-auction of spe­ctrum, coal blo­c­ks, etc.). All these steps are likely to make India a far cleaner and efficient economy.



The Q3FY17 numbers have become sort of irrelevant in the current macro-economic context. In the post-demonetised India, investors would be more focused on results of first two quarters of 2017, as it would reflect the real impact of demonetisation. Anecdotal evidence suggests some sectors (especially organised) have seen a recovery in business from the lows seen in the week immediately after demonetisation. But the pace of recovery may not be uniform across the country.



Among the global trends, the commodity price would be a key monitorable after a sharp recovery in 2016. The US Federal Reverse, which hiked interest rate only once during 2016, expects three more hikes in 2017. Whenever rate hike happens in the US, there is some shift of flows from emerging markets to developed markets. But as long as the interest rate hikes are along the expected lines, the volatility in the markets would be limited.



The returns in the Indian equity market could be slightly back-ended for the year and would depend on the trend of normalisation in currency and recovery in the corporate sector. The normalcy could take a quarter or two to happen. FY18E earnings would look much better on the low growth base of FY17E and hence, makes a case for better valuations once the earnings get rolled over to FY18E/19E.



One of the major events that the market would be looking at would be the budget in February 2017. It would be the penultimate budget of the government before it gets into the election season and expectations from the government on this would be high. Also to mitigate any negative sentiment effect post-demonetisation there could be some sweeteners in the budget to push consumption growth.



Irrespective of jerky movements in the financial markets, an investor would be best advised to stick to his/her asset allocation at all the times and also to rebalance it periodically. In that process, the current fall in equities would naturally lead to increased allocation towards equities. It would be a wrong move to panic due to current correction and exit from equities. At the same time, pre-defined debt and other asset class allocation should continue to be maintained. Given the longer slowdown expected in realty, this could be right time to reduce allocation toward realty, especially for those for whom this is a sizeable portion of the portfolio.



(The author is head of equity research-wealth, Centrum Broking)



