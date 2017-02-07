Family pride comes first in election time

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, both in their 40s, may have hogged the limelight for being the “boys of Uttar Pradesh” joining hands, there are many other youngsters who have taken the plunge in electoral politics bringing a generational shift in state politics.



The slogan “UP ke ladke” (boys of Uttar Pradesh) has become a campaign tagline in UP after Samajdwadi Party (SP) entered into an alliance with the Congress to stop the BJP, or the Bahuhan Samaj Party (BSP) from coming to power.



The alliance is Akhilesh Yadav’s first political move after taking control of the party from his father Mulayam Singh and uncle Shivpal Yadav following a bitter family feud.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 66, has taken on his younger rivals head on. In the absence of any chief ministerial candidate, Modi has pitched himself against Akhilesh and Rahul. At a recent election rally in Meerut, the undeclared capital of Jat and Muslim dominated western Uttar Pradesh, Modi described his political opponents as SCAM where ‘S’ stood for Samajwadi Party, ‘C’ for the Congress, ‘A’ for Akhilesh and ‘M’ for Mayawati.



Expectedly, the prime minister’s acronym was turned around. Rahul Gandhi said ‘S’ stands for service, ‘C’ for courage, ‘A’ for ability and ‘M’ for modesty.



It is in this backdrop, the youngsters of UP are trying to establish themselves in the complex world of state politics divided along caste, region and religious lines.



The younger lot is well educated and the assembly elections have come as a grooming opportunity for them to find a foot in the dusty and rough UP political landscape.



Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Khan, 27, was studying engineering at a university in Noida only two years ago. He talked about doing a PhD and seemed to be comfortable with life as a student until he jumped into electoral fray. Abdullah Khan is contesting from Swar Tanda in Rampur district. His father, one of the most prominent faces of the ruling Samajwadi Party, is an MLA from Rampur. His candidature ran into controversy as a complaint was filed in the Election Commission claiming that he was under age to contest. The EC ruled in his favour.



When results are declared on March 11, Swar Tanda would be one of the seats which will be under the spotlight. It would determine if Abdullah Khan’s debut in politics starts with success or failure.



Spearheading the generational shift in Gandhi’s home-turf, Rae Bareli, is Aditi Singh. At 27, the daughter of Congress leader Akhilesh Singh, is looking to repeat her father’s electoral successes. Her father has been MLA thrice but this time he has passed the baton on to his daughter, who is contesting from Rae Bareli Sadar. The buzz is that Priyanka Gandhi found her to be a suitable candidate for the seat. For Aditi Singh, the transition from being a post graduate in Management Studies from the Duke University to the streets of Rae Bareli seems to be smooth. She studied in Mussoorie and Delhi but is equally comfortable with the electoral ethos of Uttar Pradesh.



Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal is a picture in contrast. She is the leader of the breakaway faction of Apna Dal. Her sister, Anupriya Patel, joined hands with the BJP and became a Union minister much against the wishes of her mother Krishna Patel and sister Pallavi. Pallavi has decided to go alone in the UP elections claiming that her party will contest around 150 seats. She has broken ranks from her sister and decided to spearhead her own campaign.



Mayawati’s BSP, which is hoping to form the government, is facing a tough challenge from the BJP and the SP-Congress alliance, has its own share of emerging young leaders. Mayawati’s close confidant Naseemuddin’s son Afzal Siddiqui, 28, is leading the party’s campaign in western Uttar Pradesh. He is being projected by BSP as a young Muslim face.



“Won’t forget, won’t let it be forgotten.” This has been Afzal’s slogan during the campaign in riot-hit Muzaffarnagar area of western UP making it clear that the Samajwadi Party government had completely failed to protect Muslims during the riots. He has brought in modern campaigning techniques in BSP as Afzal and his team have been making effective use of the digital media to send across the election messages.



