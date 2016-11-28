Falling rupee set to distress India Inc

India Inc is likely to be severely impacted by the continuous slide in the rupee against the dollar given the large foreign currency debt on the books and only partial hedging by many firms. Moreover, the rupee’s depreciation will lift input costs across many sectors amidst weak domestic demand environment as reflected in low topline growth in Q1 and Q2 of FY17.



But analysts said domestic demand growth and competitiveness, rather than currency movements were more critical to determining growth and profitability.



Currency analysts expect the rupee to stay weak with a risk of touching 69.5-70 by December end. Last week, the rupee reached to its lifetime low of 68.85 as capital flights continued amid appr­ehensions of demonetisatio­n’s impact on the economy.



The rupee has fallen by 3.78 per cent since November 8 (after the US presidential poll) and the demonetisation programme. FIIs have sold approximately Rs 13,570 crore. But DIIs have been putting their effort to offset the selling pressure and turned out to be net buyers of Rs 9,888 crore in the same timeframe. Further, bond markets have suffered badly to shed approximately Rs 24,000 crore during the same time.



Indian firms with foreign debt on their books and without any natural hedge in the form of forex earnings will be badly hurt by the rupee’s depreciation. This is because the outgo towards interest on this debt, mar­ked-to-market losses, and rollover of hedged positions will increase.



Indian firms have increasingly been resorting to borrowing abroad to take advantage of the lower interest rates on offer.



For firms in the CNX Nifty (excluding banking and financial services), aro­und 40 per cent of debt is denominated in foreign currency. According to the latest RBI data, India’s external debt fell to $479.65 billion at the end of Q2FY17, from $485.61 billion in Q1FY16. External debt in India averaged $240.54 billion from 1999 until 2016, reaching an all-time high of $485.61 billion in Q1FY16 and a record low of $96.39 billion in the third quarter of 2000.



Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings, told Financial Chronicle, “Wh­e­never the rupee depreciates, earners gain and spe­nders lose. So firms that export gain while importers lose. But even if import costs rise, the general demand conditions could act as a countervailing factor.”



“Petroleum prices are expected to rise and there is no subsidy element, the rupee is falling, raw material prices are going up. So oil-refining firms will take a hit due to a falling rupee on their profit and loss account. Similarly, food industry may be negatively impacted as edible oil prices are rising. Gold is likely to become expensive and may hit the gems and jewellery industry. On the other hand, IT firms will do well, pharma companies too have substantial exports and will gain,” Sabnavis added.



“The rupee will continue to be volatile. We have a 69-70 goal by January,” he said.



From the growth and profitability perspective, sectors that will be negatively impacted by the rupee’s depreciation include automobiles, auto components, airlines, consumer durables, oil marketing firms, fertilisers, gems and jewellery. The rise in fuel costs will affect dem­and for automobiles, especially small cars, as fuel accounts for 25-30 per cent of the ownership cost of a car in the year of its purchase.



Airlines with a high proportion of revenues accruing from domestic operations will also be hurt as 70 per cent of their operating costs are incurred in dollars, and their ability to pass on any cost increase is limited.



Meanwhile, IT firms, pharma and readymade garment exporters, crude oil producers and pure-play refineries would benefit due to a depreciating currency.



Said Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, director and researh head, Amrapali Aadya Trading and Investments, “Since day one Trump had showcased his desire to bring back the lost jobs. The Indian IT firms have been earning around 60 per cent of their $110 billion yearly revenue from the US only. With Trump’s victory, we can’t ignore the immediate cut in H1B visa, hence impacting less business earned by the IT companies.”



“The rupee depreciation will benefit TCS, Tech Mahi­ndra and Infosys who have good amount of revenues coming from exports. But smaller IT firms like Aptech, Geometric, Financial Technologies will not benefit with a weakening currency, as they don’t have much exposure on the export side. We are neutral on these stocks,” said Sudhanshu.



In the pharma space, Sun Pharma is looking good, as it has entered the Russian market. It is looking much better than its peers because of its product portfolio and their revenues are diversified throughout several markets and are not just dependant on one market. Similarly, Lupin, Cadila, Cipla have substantial exports and are likely to benefit because of rupee depreciation.



