Fadvanis star rises as BJP sweeps municipal polls in Maharashtra

The BJP, headed by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, scripted electoral history in Maharashtra by sweeping eight out of 10 municipal bodies. In doing to, it decimated the traditional Congress-NCP winning combination and halted its estranged partner Shiv Sena, in its stride.



In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest municipal body, the BJP prevented Shiv Sena from running away with victory, claiming 82 seats, just two short of its former ally, who have spent a considerable time sniping. The BJP and Shiv Sena had a bitter fallout before the elections as they decided to go it alone.



BJP doubled its tally in the 227-member BMC spoiling Sena’s chances of crossing the half way mark and capturing the civic body. Shiv Sena will now have to look for partners to gain power.



Another major development was the fall of Maharashtra strongman Sharad Pawar’s citadel of Pune. For the first time ever, the BJP will have power in the Pune municipal body, as it unseated NCP, which had been ruling the civic body for 10 years. The party also won the Pimri Chindhwad municipal body.



The story from Solapur, a Congress stronghold for years, ran a familiar course. The BJP won the municipal body defeating the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. Solapur is a bastion of Congress strongman Sushilkumar Shinde. Fadnavis, who led from the front and campaigned relentlessly, said that the number of seats won by BJP alone in Mahashtra local bodies is equal to sum of seats won by all parties together. Barring Mumbai and Thane, the BJP won all other municipal bodies at Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nasik, Solapur, Akola and Amravati.



Thane was won by Shiv Sena, which emerged as the single largest party in the cash-rich BMC. The Congress won only 31 seats in BMC. It got 30 seats in Nagpur. The saffron party also swept the Maharashtra zila parishad polls as well winning 370 out of 1,514 seats.



The NCP won 317 seats and the Congress 277 seats. The Shiv Sena was fourth with 240 seats.



Marked by a comprehensive BJP victory, the election results showed the gradual decimation of the Congress party in its former stronghold and reflected its waning powers all through the country.



The results may also see Shiv Sena softening its stand towards the BJP. The Sena had been one of the most severe critics of the Modi government.



The party has shrunk to Mumbai alone, even though there it is neck and neck with the BJP. The Shiv Sena has no room left to maneuver with the BJP on having a post poll alliance.



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray declared after the results that BMC’s mayor will be from Shiv Sena. The Congress camp, down and out, was never in race to win the polls. The party suffered from massive infighting in its state unit.



Party’s Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam, who had already predicted Congress defeat, offered to resign.



