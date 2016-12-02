LoginRegister
Factory activity cools in November on cash crunch

By FC Bureau Dec 02 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Factory activity declined sharply in November as cash crunch pushed down domestic consumption, production of goods and new orders. The Nikkei Markit India manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of manufacturing performance – fell to 52.3, down from a 22-month high of 54.4 in October.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a sco­re below this means contraction in factory output.

“PMI data for November showed that the sudden wit­h­drawal of high-value bank notes caused problems for manufacturers, as cash sh­or­tages hampered growth of new work, buying activity and production,” said Poll­yanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.

November data still marked the 11th consecutive monthly improvement in manufacturing conditions across India. “Whereas some may have anticipated an outright downturn, the sector held its ground and remained in expansion mode,” Lima said.

While many companies, surveyed for the monthly PMI scorecard, commented that further disruption is expected in the near-term, the demonetisation of the rupee is anticipated to ignite growth in the long-run as unregulated companies will leave the market, the author of the report added.

Softer expansion in new business inflows affected the manufacturing sector growth during November as order books rose at a moderate pace, which was the slowest since July.

The surveyed companies reported higher demand from domestic as well as external clients, but indicated that growth was hampered by the money crisis, it said.

The money issue was the main reason listed by respondents for softer growth in input buying, the Nikki Markit survey said.

“Of respite to firms, cost inflationary pressures softened, which in turn encouraged the vast majority of businesses to keep their selling prices unchanged. If this trend is sustained, we will likely see further cuts to the benchmark rate,” Lima said.

