Facemasks fly off shelves, air-purifier makers rush in

With pollution ruling at its highest level in 17 years in the national capital region, sellers of masks and air-purifiers are doing great business.



Mask sales have shot up sharply since Diwali. Meanwhile, market leaders in air-purifiers liker Eureka Forbes, Blueair, Kent RO and Panasonic expect up to four-fold jump in sales.



Jai Dhar Gupta, owner of Nirvana Being, which sells Vogmasks, says, “The demand is so much that we sell our stocks by mid-day and have to replenish our supply. We generally stock masks around Diwali every year. But this season the demand has multiplied over 10 times.”



The masks, available between Rs 90 and over Rs 2,200 per piece, come in five sizes –XS to XL – depending on the height and weight of the user.



NCR residents are placing online orders through e-commerce websites but the delivery time is too long.



“Since I could not procure a mask from a store I have placed an order online. But the website says it will be delivered in a week’s time. May be it will not be worth getting it then as the air quality may improve by then,” says Kaumudi Das, a software engineer staying in Rohini.



Facemask makers are witnessing a huge surge in sales as particulate matter levels have gone far beyond desired limits.



Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Eureka Forbes, the segment leader with over 40 per cent market share, admitted that sales have shot up sharply. “Sales have increased multi-fold but since this is a closed but competitive category, sales numbers cannot be divulged,” Eureka Forbes CEO Marzin R Shroff told a news agency.



