LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

Facebook launches app for watching videos on TV

By Reuters Feb 15 2017

Tags: News
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.

The app will roll out soon from app stores for Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The blogpost also said users can scroll through their news feed and simultaneously watch videos on their timeline.

Sound also fades in and out as one scrolls through videos in news feed now. Videos in news feed have previously played silently — one needed to tap on a video to hear its sound.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Facebook was creating an app for TV set-top boxes that would bring the company closer to live video and video advertisements.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg during a post-earnings call said this month that the company expected a major ramp-up in hiring and other spending during 2017 as it invests in video and other priorities.

The social networking company last year expanded that its live video product, Facebook Live - a potential threat to broadcast television.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Genie is out
    Now, taming the price rise in rural sector will need FM’s immediate priority

    Are we heading for a high inflation and high interest rate regime all over again?

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Right to the left

The whole tide of history is changing. And the march ...

Sachin Shridhar

The weak and the dirty

Politics is a common loathing of the middle class. Politicians ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Into the heart of the conscious self

No one would, perforce, know the true dimension, or character, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter