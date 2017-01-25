Facebook CEO Zuckerberg reconsiders process to get land

The chief executive officer of Facebook has said he is reconsidering trying to gain isolated pockets of land on his sprawling Hawaii estate through a law unique to the islands.



Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement that they were "reconsidering the quiet title process and discussing how to move forward."



He says they want to make sure they are following a process that protects the interests of property owners and respects the traditions of native Hawaiians. The story was first reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.



Zuckerberg is trying to gain ownership to 14 parcels of land on his estate on Kauai.



The parcels initially belonged to Native Hawaiians who were awarded the land during the mid-19th century, when private property was established in the islands.



Many owners died without a will, and courts never determined who inherited the land. Zuckerberg was asking the court to find the owners and provide them fair compensation.



