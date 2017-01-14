LoginRegister
Exports up for 4th month in a row, grow 5.72% in Dec

By Noor Mohammad Jan 13 2017 , New Delhi

The growth trend that started in exports in September seems to be picking up pace, bolstering hope for revival of investment in the manufacturing sector, which has been in the doldrums for much of the current fiscal so far.

India’s exports grew by 5.72 per cent to $23.9 billion in December, marking the fourth straight month of positive growth. Non-petroleum exports, valued at $21.11 billion during the month, were up 5.4 per cent from the same month last year. Cumulative value of exports for the period April-December is estimated at $ 198.80 billion (Rs 13,33,913 crore), registering a growth of 0.75 per cent in dollar terms and 4.37 per cent in rupee terms over same period last year.

Imports too rose by 0.46 per cent to $34.25 billion during the month under review. Oil imports were valued at $7.645 billion during December, 14.61 per cent higher compared to the corresponding month last year. Non-oil imports were estimated at $ 26.608 billion in December, down by 2.98 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Cumulative value of imports for April-December was $2,753 billion (Rs 18,48,099 crore), logging in a negative growth of 7.42 per cent in dollar terms and 4.05 per cent in rupee terms over the same period last year. Merchandise trade deficit during the nine-month period stood at $76.54 billion against $100 billion in the same period last year. Overall the trade balance has improved. Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade deficit for April- December is estimated at $337.42 billion, which is 36.78 per cent lower in dollar terms compared to the same period last year.

