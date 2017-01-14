Exports up for 4th month in a row, grow 5.72% in Dec
Jan 13 2017 , New Delhi
India’s exports grew by 5.72 per cent to $23.9 billion in December, marking the fourth straight month of positive growth. Non-petroleum exports, valued at $21.11 billion during the month, were up 5.4 per cent from the same month last year. Cumulative value of exports for the period April-December is estimated at $ 198.80 billion (Rs 13,33,913 crore), registering a growth of 0.75 per cent in dollar terms and 4.37 per cent in rupee terms over same period last year.
Imports too rose by 0.46 per cent to $34.25 billion during the month under review. Oil imports were valued at $7.645 billion during December, 14.61 per cent higher compared to the corresponding month last year. Non-oil imports were estimated at $ 26.608 billion in December, down by 2.98 per cent compared to the same month last year.
Cumulative value of imports for April-December was $2,753 billion (Rs 18,48,099 crore), logging in a negative growth of 7.42 per cent in dollar terms and 4.05 per cent in rupee terms over the same period last year. Merchandise trade deficit during the nine-month period stood at $76.54 billion against $100 billion in the same period last year. Overall the trade balance has improved. Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade deficit for April- December is estimated at $337.42 billion, which is 36.78 per cent lower in dollar terms compared to the same period last year.