One person was killed in an explosion in Naya Bazar near the famous Chandni Chowk area in the national capital today. The explosion took place very close to a Masjid.



Delhi's anti terror wing and Special cell are at the spot of explosion. The crime and forensic teams have also reached the site of the blast to pick up samples.



Meanwhile, the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained as doubts remain if the explosion was caused by fire crackers or a cylinder.