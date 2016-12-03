Experts fear China’s wrath as Trump calls Taiwan Prez

Experts have expressed fear of a showdown between China and the United States as President-elect Donald Trump spoke to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen over telephone on Friday.



The call is thought to be the first between the leader of the island and the US President-elect since ties between the United State and Taiwan were severed in 1979, at Beijing’s behest, reports the Guardian.



The US closed its embassy in Taiwan – a democratically-ruled island which China considers a breakaway province – in the late 1970s following the historic rapprochement between Beijing and Washington that stemmed from Richard Nixon’s 1972 trip to China. Since then the US has adhered to the ‘one China’ principle which officially considers the independently governed island part of the Chinese mainland. Trump’s transition team said Tsai, who was elected Tawain’s first female president in January, had congratulated the billionaire tycoon on his recent victory.



“During the discussion they noted the close economic, political, and security ties that exist between Taiwan and the United States. President-elect Trump also congratulated President Tsai on becoming president of Taiwan earlier this year,” said the statement. Experts said the unanticipated call would infuriate China’s leaders and risk damaging diplomatic ties, even before Trump took office.



