Exit polls hover between BJP and hung House in UP

The exit polls for five states, polling for which concluded on Wednesday, swung between predictions of a hung assembly and a clean sweep for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The contests in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab are also too close to call with the pollsters remaining split in their verdict.



Notwithstanding the shaky track record of exit polls, pollsters predicted that the BJP will be either the single largest party or repeat its 2014 Lok Sabha election performance when it won 71 out of 80 seats in UP, India’s most politically crucial state.



The last major exit poll debacle was witnessed during the Bihar elections when predictions of a BJP victory turned out to be wide off the mark, as the Nitish Kumar-led alliance formed the government.



Today’s Chanakaya, which had got the last Lok Sabha election results right, predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The exit poll claimed that the saffron party will win 285 seats, the highest given by any survey. India Today-Axis also gave a clear majority to the BJP predicting 251-279 seats. The SP-Congress are expected to get 82-112 and the BSP 28 to 42 assembly seats, it said.



ABP’s exit poll saw BJP winning 164 to 176 seats out of 403, falling well short of the half way mark. The SP-Congress alliance is expected to get 156 to 169 seats with the BSP in the third place bagging 60-72 seats.



All exit polls were unanimous, however, that the BJP is expected to gain massively from its last performance in the 2012 assembly election in UP when it won only 47 seats. The fall is going to be steep for the SP, which had won 252 seats with the BSP relegated to the third slot.



The NewsX-MRC exit poll echoed a hung assembly scenario in Uttar Pradesh.



It also predicted 185 seats for the BJP and 120 for the SP-Congress alliance.



The Times Now-VMR exit poll gave 190-210 seats to the BJP with the SP-Congress likely to settle between 110 and 130 seats. The BSP is predicted to be at the third slot, expected to win between 54 and 74 seats.



The India TV/C-Voter survey on the other hand predicted the BJP getting 155-167 seats, the SP-Congress



winning 135-147 and BSP 81-93 respectively.



The common strain in all the exit polls though was that the BJP will be the single largest party in UP.



The hung assembly scenario gained currency as SP’s chief ministerial face Akhilesh Yadav hinted at the possibility of a post-poll alliance with archrival Mayawati.



But it could prove to be a bridge too far for Akhilesh to realise his wish as Mayawati quickly rejected the possibility of going with SP.



In Uttarakhand, the India TV/C-Voter predicted a clear victory for the BJP with 43 seats out of 70. The Congress is expected to get only 23. India News-MRC exit poll predicts a closer fight with the BJP getting 38 seats and the Congress 30.



While the BJP is predicted to win Goa and Manipur, the fight is tough



for the Congress in Punjab, the only state where it is likely to form the



government.



The India News-MRC exit poll gave 18 seats to the BJP in Goa against 12 for the Congress. The new entrant AAP is expected to get only three seats in the 40-member assembly.



The C-voter exit poll predicted a closer fight with the BJP, which is likely to win 18 to 15 seats for the Congress. Two seats are predicted to go to AAP.



It exit polls are to be believed then the Congress can expect a tough time in Punjab.



Two of the four exit polls predicted a tie between the Congress and AAP.



One survey predicted a victory for



the AAP while the other claimed that the Congress would emerge as the clear winner.



The India Today-Axis exit polls claimed that the Congress would get 62-71 out of the 117 seats in Punjab and the AAP will bag 42-51.



The ruling Akali Dal could get ravaged with only 4-7 seats. But India TV-C-Voter survey claimed that AAP would get 59-67 seats and the Congress 41-49.



India News-MRC and News 24—Today’s Chanakya predicts Congress and AAP getting equal number of seats. News 24 said the AAP and Congress would get 54 seats each and India News-MRC claimed that their tally would be 55 each.



Elections in Manipur have also been too close to call. NDTV’s poll of polls showed that the Congress might just edge past the BJP, which will drastically improve its tally in the 60-member assembly. The poll of exit polls predicted the Congress getting 26 seats and the BJP 24.



But India-TV/C Voter predicted that the BJP would win 25 to 31 seats in Manipur to form the government overthrowing the 15-year-old Congress regime.



However, the India Today-Axis survey gives the Congress 30 to 36 seats and the BJP 16 to 22 seats.



