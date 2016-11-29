Excise duty on PoS device waived off

In yet another move to ease the cash crunch and speed up the country’s transformation to a cashless society, the government has on Monday removed the excise duty on point of sale (PoS) machines. Cheaper machines will help more traders to buy them and switch over to cashless transactions after demonetisation created a massive shortfall of currency notes.



The excise sop will make manufacture of PoS devices cheaper by about 16.5 per cent.



PoS machines will be exempted from 12.5 per cent excise duty and 4 per cent special additional duty(SAD) until March 31, 2017, the government said in a notification tabled by finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha amid uproar over the demonetisation issue.



The government attempt is to make a million more PoS available by the end of this fiscal. The notification said the government “exempts central excise/CV duty on all goods for manufacture of PoS devices subject to actual user condition and these exemptions will be valid till March 31, 2017.”



Since 90 per cent of PoS machine parts are imported, such items will also be bought at zero per cent duty while the basic customs duty (BCD) and countervailing duty (CVD) will also be zero per cent.



There has been a spurt in the demand for PoS machines after the scrapping of high value currency notes from the mid-night of November 8. PoS transactions amounted to Rs 18,370 crore in August this year. A significant rise in this can be expected from this month onwards.



The government has taken several steps in the last few days to promote cashless transaction. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has waived the switching fees for its member banks to make customer transactions through PoS free of charge.



“The removal of the excise duty on PoS manufacturing is a big step forward. The country took five years to add last one million terminals,” said AP Hota, MD & CEO of NPCI. As the government now plans to bring one million terminals in the next three months it will certainly accelerate usage of cards on PoS, he said.



The NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payments systems in India. It was set up in 2014 with the support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It has developed RuPay for domestic debit card users on the lines of Master Card and Visa card. There are already more than 12 lakh RuPay-enabled PoS in the country.



Banks have allowed to shop using their debit cards, waiving the fees charged for transactions beyond monthly threshold. Banks have decided not to charge fees for transaction of debit cards issued by any other bank until December 30.



As the number of PoS is limited and the government is unable to meet the cash demand through ATMs, retail player Future Group has allowed people to withdraw up to Rs 2,000 from its Big Bazar stores. Another retailer V-Mart, which operates 136 stores in 116 cities and towns, also offer cash withdrawal through debit cards at its outlets.



Petrol pumps are also disbursing Rs 2,000 cash through SBI-installed PoS devices at 2,500 pumps now. The numbers are gradually increasing with the addition of PoS of more banks.



