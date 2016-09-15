Excess capacity to keep airfares low this festive season

Air travellers may cheer up this festive season, thanks to the excess capacity that the aviation market has to offer. Prevailing airfares, which have perhaps touched their lowest, are likely to stay there in the upcoming travel season.Airline executives and experts predict peak and off-peak airfare variance to be minimal at 5-10 per cent this time as against 15-20 per cent earlier.Ankur Bhatia, managing director of Amadeus India, an air-ticketing solution provider, attributes the trend to excess capacity in the market and pitched battle among carriers for larger share of the pie. “There is over-capacity on a majority of the domestic sectors. As a result, the fare is quite low on these routes. We expect airfares to increase by only 5-10 per cent in the coming season.”Most airlines crib about excess capacity in the market as it has put pressure on their yield. For instance, airlines operate as many as 65 flights a day on the country’s busiest Delhi-Mumbai route from each direction. This has clear bearing on the pricing of tickets by the airlines.A one-way economy class fare is available for as low as Rs 2,246 for flying on September 28, within 15 days from now.The higher inventory has forced even Vistara, the full-service Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture, to respond to low pricing by rivals and offer discounts.On the Delhi-Kolkata metro route, the airline’s ticket price at Rs 3,827 has come very close to Jet Airways, which is selling tickets at Rs 3,419 for travel on September 28.Earlier, the difference was wider on various routes it operated. The airline though hopes that the pricing discipline will return to the industry sooner than later. "The Indian market is very seasonal and fares fluctuate depending on season and demand and supply balance. This year fares have been lower than previous years due to capacity addition by airlines that has resulted in a period of oversupply and increased pricing competition," said Sanjiv Kapoor, chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara."We are hoping for a return of pricing discipline as peak season approaches," he added.The aggressive capacity induction, especially by low-cost airline IndiGo, has prompted others also to increase their fleet. As a result, capacity addition has exceeded the demand on many sectors forcing carriers to lower fare to fill their seats.This has triggered a fare war with full-service carriers (FSCs) matching the tariff offered by the low-cost carriers (LCCs).A Makemytrip data showed that Jet Airways, an FSC, is offering a ticket on the Delhi-Bangalore route for Rs 3,286 for travel on September 28, a tad higher than IndiGo’s Rs 3,218. Another LCC SpiceJet is offering the same ticket for Rs 3,219.“Excess capacity in the market is a cause of concern, but we hope things to improve in coming months,” said Ajay Jasra, general manager (corporate affairs), SpiceJet.The market leader IndiGo last month said it had added 25 per cent more seats in the April-June quarter compared to corresponding period last year. The airline president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh had admitted the pricing pressure on the company, while announcing the financial result for the Q1.“We have posted yet another profitable quarter. However, profitability was lower than last year primarily because of competitive fare pressures,” IndiGo president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh said.