Ex-TN chief secy flays I-T raids, says life is in danger

The former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, P Rama Mohan Rao, whose residence and office were raided last week by the Income Tax authorities, has termed the action as “constitutional assault” and driven by political vendetta.



Addressing media outside his residence in Chennai’s Anna Nagar on Tuesday, Rao said the CRPF personnel barged into his house at 5.30 am and held a gun to my head. The search warrant did not contain his name, but only that of his son, who never stayed at his residence ever since his return from the US a few years ago.



“I was under house arrest for more than 26 hours. If this can happen to me, who was appointed to the post of chief secretary by former chief minister Jayalalithaa then anything can happen to the AIADMK party workers. My life is in danger,” Rao told reporters. “Such raids could never ever have dared to have happened when Jayalalilathaa was the chief minister,” said Rao, who was a secretary in the chief minister’s office from 2011, until he was made the chief secretary in May, 2016.



Interestingly, present Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam was present in the state secretariat, when the I-T raids, with CRPF protection, took place at Rao’s office.



According to him, the IT authorities seized only a little over Rs one lakh and “some jewels” from my residence. They also raided my office in the state secretariat and a chief secretary’s office will have several secret files concerning the state. “It’s a constitutional assault,” he said, while thanking West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, who termed the raids as an assault on the “federal system” of Indian democracy, and also Congress party vice president, Rahul Gandhi for voicing their concerns over the raids.



Rao also denied that he had any business links with J Sekhar Reddy, a mining baron now under the custody of the CBI. Ever since the I-T raids on Rao’s premises, it was linked to the earlier raids conducted by the I-T authorities on Sekhar Reddy’s premises as well as that of people close to him.



He also claimed that he continues to be the chief secretary of the state, since the order replacing him was never delivered to him. A day after the raid, the Tamil Nadu government placed Rao under ‘wait’ and appointed Girija Vaidyanathan as the new chief secretary.



